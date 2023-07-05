Bargaintastic EarFun Air will drop to their lowest price ever for Amazon Prime Day

Got your heart set on a pair of cheap new true wireless earphones this Amazon Prime Day? EarFun has just made your decision tougher by dropping the price of its Air buds to just £27.99.

The EarFun Air have long been one of our favourite pairs of budget buds, even winning a What Hi-Fi? Award back in 2020, and despite their advancing age they’re no less tempting now, especially at their lowest price ever.

EarFun Air hit their lowest-ever price on Prime Day

These true wireless buds were a bargain at their full price of £55, so picking a pair up for £27.99 on Amazon Prime Day is something of a no-brainer.

Despite the bargain-basement price, the EarFun Air are suitably feature packed, with Bluetooth 5.0, IPX7 waterproofing, wear detection and a case that supports wireless charging. They don’t feel like sub-£50 earphones either, with a classy build and finish that means they could easily pass for a pricier pair.

They punch above their sonic weight too, with a pleasant and spacious presentation, admirable timing, and an enthusiastic, energetic and accurate bass performance. The treble could do with a touch more refinement, but considering how much the EarFun Air cost it’s hard to be too critical of their qualities. Even at their full launch price of £55 they represented excellent value for money, so that’s only enhanced by this short-term price drop.

The obvious absence from the spec sheet is noise-cancelling, but that was unheard of on a pair of buds this cheap when they were released, and it shouldn’t stop you from seriously considering a pair.

If you want ANC, EarFun has also announced that it’ll be dropping the price of its Air Pro 3 buds on Amazon Prime Day, although we haven’t yet had a chance to give them a thorough workout.

As with most Amazon Prime Day deals, these two EarFun offers will only run on 11th and 12th of July, so make sure to add the dates to your calendar, but there are already some early ones that are definitely worth checking out.

