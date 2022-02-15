Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds are down to their lowest price ever!

Sony's WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds have dropped to a new low price of £96 at Amazon, that's nearly £20 cheaper than their Black Friday price. Basically, it's a steal.

They launched at £220, so this is a whopping £124 discount on the original RRP. Snap them up now, as this deal likely won't last long.

Sony WF-1000XM3 headphones deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 £220 £96 at Amazon (save £124)

The XM3 might have been succeeded by the XM4, but they're still great wireless earbuds. Superb sound, ok battery life, and a comfy fit mean they're still earbuds to consider. This price applies to the silver finish, with black costing just £1 extra.

The deal applies to the silver model, but don't worry if black's more your thing, that colourway is only £1 more.

While they don't match the eight hours of battery life offered by their successors, the WF-1000XM4, a run time of six hours per charge (and up to 18 hours with the charging case) remains decent, and they're comfortable enough to wear for hours on end without complaint.

Things are even better in the sound department, with exceptional performance bolstered by truly impressive Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to help block out outside noise.

The XM4 offer a new design, new charging case and new audio processor over the older model. But considering they cost £200, a whopping £104 more than the XM3 on this deal, we wouldn't blame you for going for the cheaper pair.

MORE:

Check out our WF-1000XM3 review

Our pick of the best in-ear headphones 2021

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2021 winners revealed!