Audio Technica’s ATH-M50xBT wireless over-ears promise 40-hour battery

We really enjoyed our time with Audio Technica’s M50 and M50x portable over-ears a few years back, so what’s to say we won’t enjoy these new wireless versions?

Audio Technica has taken its M50 line to new heights of portability with the ATH-M50xBTs, featuring aptX-supporting Bluetooth 5.0, a 40-hour battery life, and touch controls for music playback, call handling and volume adjustment.

A two-second tap on the left ear cup also activates a smartphone’s Google Assistant or Siri functionality.

Extra features and control can be accessed via Audio Technica’s Connect app, too.

The company says the 45mm large-aperture drivers (with rare-earth magnets and copper-clad aluminium wire voice coils) keep up the performance end, while the headphones are durable and offer good sound isolation.

Designed to be used both on-the-go and for downtime at home, the ATH-M50xBT retain their siblings’ collapsible design and 90-degree swivelling ear cups, and come with a carry pouch and cable.

The Audio Technica ATH-M50xBTs are available now, priced £179.

