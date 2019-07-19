Audio Pro expands Bluetooth-only speaker line with BT5

Audio Pro has become a real Sonos challenger in recent years thanks to its budget range of great-sounding, multi-room, wireless speakers. As a collective, they hold our current Product of the Year award as the 'best multi-room system 2018'.

The Scandinavian multi-room mogul says its adamant not to leave the inherently more affordable Bluetooth-only sector behind, though. And to prove it, its latest speaker, the BT5, is – you guessed it – Bluetooth only. It joins Audio Pro's existing wi-fi-less Addon T speaker line, and simply connects to a source wirelessly via Bluetooth or wired through an 3.5mm input.

"A wi-fi network connection is not always available everywhere,” says Audio Pro's chief sales and marketing officer Jens Henriksen. “That’s why we decided to create a speaker that breaks our mould in terms of finish and materials, without compromising our superior sound quality. Something capable of standing out within the segment of Bluetooth speakers.”

(Image credit: Audio Pro)

The BT5 follows the design footprint of the company's most recent A10 and A40 speakers with its fabric grille and wood finishes (beach-washed driftwood, rich walnut or polished black wood effect). Also correct and present is the solid aluminium control panel and rounded-touch of the buttons we're used to seeing on more recent Audio Pro speakers.

The Audio Pro BT5 will retail for £150, although until 7th August Currys will be running a £99 promotion offer. We look forward to (hopefully very soon) hearing whether it can trouble the currently class-leading likes of Ultimate Ears' formidable Blast and Megablast Bluetooth speakers.

