Apple Music lands on Amazon Echo speakers

We’ve known for a few weeks that Apple Music support was finally going to come to Amazon Echo speakers this week, and it’s began rolling out in the US right on cue. Well actually, according to 9to5mac.com, the update started on Friday - a few days ahead of schedule.

The new functionality means Apple Music subscribers can now connect their account to their Amazon Echo through the Alexa app, and set it as their default music library source so that they can ask Alexa to play music without having to state which service they want to use each time.

Note that Alexa and Apple Music only play ball on Amazon Echo speakers as opposed to third-party Alexa speakers like the Sonos One, though.

The update is only rolling out in the US at the moment, so we can only hold our breaths that a UK update will soon follow.

And if that rollout does happen worldwide, it begs the question of how much demand there would be for a cheaper HomePod now that voice-controlled Apple Music is no longer an Apple smart speaker exclusive.

