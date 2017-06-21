Apple Music has a secret tariff that could save you £20 on the monthly subscription, however the company hasn't exactly been advertising the cheaper rate.

As spotted by TechCrunch, you can buy a year's subscription to Apple's music streaming service for just £99 ($99 in the US). If you're happy to commit to Apple Music for 12 months, it represents a tidy saving.

The subscription is called Individual (1 Year), but you'll have to do a bit of digging to find it. In the Music app, head to For You > Account > View Apple ID > Subscriptions > Apple Music membership. Then you should see the £99 a year option.

Apple says it launched this tariff months ago, but it's been so well hidden that not too many people will be aware of it.

You will need to be an existing customer to take advantage though, as the Individual option is not available when first signing up to Apple Music. That means taking out a monthly subscription, and then switching to the annual one.

Apple Music is also available for £99 a year as a gift card, but now you can buy it for yourself at that rate.

