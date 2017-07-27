It was almost three years ago that the iPod Classic joined the big technology graveyard in the sky, and now the iPod Nano and Shuffle are following suit.

Apple has quietly removed the relevant product pages from its website and store, redirecting the links to a page on Apple Music.

In a statement to the Verge, Apple said: "Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch now with double the capacity starting at just $199 and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano."

This leaves the iPod Touch as the sole surviving iPod. The Touch, unlike the Nano and Shuffle, offers the full Apple iOS experience, with web browsing, apps and all that good stuff.

The iPhone and the smartphone market as a whole has negated the need to own a dedicated portable music player for many people, with only hi-res music players somewhat stemming the tide for some consumers.

Apple hadn't updated these products since the latest iPod Nano back in 2012, so it's fair to say this doesn't come as a huge shock.

Nevertheless, if you do want to spare your phone's battery and storage space by buying something just for music, there's now a lot less choice from Apple.

