The update makes Pioneer the first manufacturer to bring Apple CarPlay to aftermarket systems in the UK. The systems that are eligible for the update are the AVIC-F60DAB; AVIC-F960BT; AVICF960DAB; AVIC-F860BT; AVH-X8600BT and SPH-DA120.
CarPlay lets owners of the iPhone 5 or later - including the iPhone 6 - to respond to incoming calls, dictate text messages and browse their iTunes library through the in-car display. An externally mounted microphone allows for Siri-based voice control, meaning users can keep their eyes on the road. Owners of any of the mentioned Pioneer in-car systems can download the firmware update from Pioneer's website.
Google has also previously announced its own in-car technology for Android smartphones, called Android Auto. Details about how it will work have been announced, but so far no official hardware or software is available to the public.