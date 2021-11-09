Anker's cheap AirPods alternatives drop to £22 in early Amazon Black Friday sale

On the lookout for the best early Amazon Black Friday deals? Here's one that's hard to ignore: 39% off the Anker SoundCore Life P2 Mini. Normally £36, these true wireless earbuds can now be yours for only £22 in Amazon's early sale.

We've not reviewed Anker's super-cheap AirPods alternatives but, on paper, the P2 Mini seem to have plenty going for them at this nominal price. Battery life is a claimed 40 hours in total, while the 10mm drivers are said to produce a "well-balanced sound". They're even IPX5 water-resistant, meaning rain won't stop play.

Soundcore Anker P2 Mini £36 £22 at Amazon (save £14)

Anker has a knack for producing decent-sounding buds at crazy-low prices. The P2 Mini buds offer the company's "Signature Sound", Bluetooth 5.2 and IPX5 protection for less than the price of a large takeaway pizza!

Anker has packed plenty of features into these entry-level wireless earbuds. There's Bluetooth 5.2 for one-step pairing, built-in microphones for taking calls, single bud mode for sleeping, and three EQ modes (switch between Soundcore Signature, Bass Booster, and Podcast modes by tapping the right earbud).

Battery life is above average: eight hours from the buds themselves plus an additional 32 hours from the included charging case. A speedy 10-minute charge supposedly gives you an hour of playtime, too. They also come with no less than five pairs of interchangeable eartips, ranging from extra small to extra large, so you should be able to achieve a reasonable fit.

We've not tested the P2 Mini yet so we can't vouch for their performance, but Anker has an enviable track record when it comes to delivering decent sound at a price most can afford. And the Amazon user reviews seem positive too.

If you're on the hunt for cheap wireless earbuds, this early Amazon Black Friday deal could be just the ticket. There's no telling how long the Anker Soundcore Life P2 Mini will remain at £22, or whether that price will even be beaten as the Black Friday date draws closer, so act fast if you fancy a bargain.

