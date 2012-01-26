Android has boosted its share of the worldwide tablet market at the expense of Apple, according to the latest research from Strategy Analytics.

In the final quarter of 2011, Android took 39% of the market for tablets, up from 29%, while Apple's share fell from 68% to 58%. Microsoft's share was just 1.5%.

And we can reveal that Sony is claiming 26% of that Android tablet market, telling us at a press briefing that its Tablet S and Tablet P were the best-selling Android tablets by the end of last year.

Total shipments of tablets hit 26.8 million in the quarter, up from 10.7 million a year ago.

Apple shipped 15.4 million iPads between October and December. That compares with shipments of 10.5 million tablets using Android.

Still, Apple probably isn't too worried given its stupendous Q4 financial results announced yesterday.

Follow whathifi.com on Twitter

Join whathifi.com on Facebook