Amazon's five-star Echo Dot is cheaper than half-price for Black Friday

You don't need an AI assistant to find you a bargain on an Amazon Echo Dot this Black Friday, because we've spotted this one for just £22 – a £33 saving on its RRP.

We gave the fifth-gen Echo Dot five stars when we reviewed it earlier this year and that was at full price, so it looks like an absolute steal with such a hefty discount.

Despite its diminutive dimensions, the Dot delivers an “impressively expansive sound” but obviously its size limits it to background listening or podcasts rather than anything more serious. Still, it's sturdily built and easy to use.

Amazon Echo Dot was £55 now £22 at Amazon (save £33) Amazon's 5th Generation Echo Dot is a capable smart speaker with great connectivity and streaming capabilities, alongside a surprisingly robust sound considering the size of its driver. We reviewed it earlier this year and gave it a five stars, now this speaker is under half-price.

As well as wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, the Echo Dot has Amazon's Alexa voice assistant onboard, which means you can control it entirely with your vocal chords. It supports a range of audio streaming services including Amazon Music, Spotify, Deezer, and Apple Music, although sadly Tidal is not supported.

You're able to control a whole range of smart home devices using the Dot, while Alexa is also on hand to answer general trivia questions, read the news and weather, and play games. In terms of sound quality, we said that the small speakers' "dynamics, range and balance of presentation are impressive, and while you’ll get a far superior experience on more dedicated hi-fi speakers, this is an admirable effort from a budget-friendly smart speaker."

The Echo Dot is part of Amazon’s wider Echo range, which also includes the standard Echo model, the bigger Echo Studio, the touchscreen Show series, and the most recent addition, the tiny Echo Pop.

While the Echo Dot is often available for less than full price, it's only ever been this cheap once before, with most discounts knocking it down to the £35 mark. So if you could do with a smart speaker for the kitchen or bedroom, now is definitely a good time to buy.

