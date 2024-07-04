Amazon's Fire TV Soundbar is now available in the UK

Amazon has announced that its Fire TV Soundbar is now available to pre-order in the UK and Germany.

The Fire TV Soundbar was unveiled late last year alongside the latest Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Though the new sticks were available to order immediately in the UK, Amazon’s soundbar wasn’t – until now.

It’s a 2.0-channel system and is said to offer impressive three-dimensional sound via DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Digital support. Measuring 61cm in width and weighing 1.8kg, it’s a fairly petite and compact unit that should fit a variety of small-to-medium-sized screens.

We haven’t tested the Fire TV Soundbar yet, but with a launch price of £100, it could be a decent entry-level option. We previously discussed how we wished Amazon would make an Echo soundbar with a built-in Fire TV Stick, unfortunately however, Amazon’s first soundbar doesn’t offer streaming capabilities and is designed as a companion piece for a smart TV or Fire TV device.

The ‘bar is compatible with all Fire TV devices and existing users can use their main remote to control both the Fire TV and soundbar’s volume and power. It also includes Bluetooth for wireless streaming across phones, tablets, and other smart devices if you’re not watching TV.

Around the back of the soundbar, there are HDMI, optical, and USB ports – one of each. It also comes with a remote and wall-mounting kit, along with the usual HDMI and power cables.

Amazon’s Fire TV Soundbar is available to pre-order from today and shipping will start on 29th July 2024.

