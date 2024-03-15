Amazon Spring Deal Days sale promises big discounts on speakers, headphones and more

Spring is a time for renewal, so when better to bag a bargain on a new pair of headphones? Amazon's next sale starts on Wednesday 20th March – lasting six days, and it's sure to see plenty of great deals.

Amazon Spring Deal Days 2024 is much longer-winded than Amazon Prime Day (which takes place in the summer) and Black Friday (November) but this won't stop Amazon hoping it becomes as much of a fixture as those other sales events.

As with the other events, we're being promised deals on all kinds of products, with headphones, TVs and smart speakers usually among the best bargains. Expect Amazon's own devices – like its Fire TV Sticks, Fire HD tablets and Echo speakers – to feature heavily too.

There will also be 50 per cent off all movies and TV shows bought from Prime Video, and a three-month free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited.

As usual, you'll need Amazon Prime to be eligible for the deals. Here's how to sign up for free.

Prime also gets you access to Prime Video, the streaming service which recently enraged our usually mild-mannered TV and AV editor by introducing adverts and dropping support for Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision unless subscribers pay more.

Amazon Spring Deal Days takes place from midnight on Wednesday 20th March until 11.59pm on Monday 25th March. You'll see the deals here, but stay tuned to What Hi-Fi? and we'll bring you all those that are worth your time.

