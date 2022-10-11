AirPods Pro 2 deal: save 10% on Apple's new wireless earbuds on Prime Day

Apple has recently updated its AirPods Pro line with the all-new AirPods Pro 2 (2022) that just launched last month. Luckily, though, thanks to Amazon's October Prime Day sale, you can still snag yourself a pair of the new AirPods Pro with $26 off (opens in new tab).

We haven't reviewed the new AirPods Pro 2 (2022) at What Hi-Fi?, but we have reviewed the AirPods Pro, giving them four-stars and complimenting their exceptional comfort, superb noise-canceling, and all-around balanced, engaging listening experience.

So, if you're in the market for a new pair of earbuds, the new AirPods Pro are worth a look, and stay tuned for our full review!

Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) Prime Day deal

(opens in new tab) Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2022) $249 $223 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

The all-new AirPods Pro come with personalized spatial audio profiles, improved noise-cancelation, and better battery life, among other upgrades. These just released, but you can grab a pair for $26 off during Prime Day.

The AirPods Pro 2 were announced during Apple's iPhone 14 event last month and aim to progress the wireless noise-canceling earbuds across the board. While the highly anticipated sequels largely mirror their predecessor's design, Apple has improved the earpiece controls by adding volume adjustment.

The headline news is the introduction of personalized spatial audio that will allow the user to, using the camera of an Apple device running iOS 16 or iPadOS 16, create profiles based on their own unique ear in order to deliver the optimum spatial experience.

Elsewhere, battery life is up from 24 hours to 30, there's an additional XS eartip size in the box, and both sound quality and, according to Apple, the AirPods Pro's already-excellent active noise cancellation has been improved courtesy of a new "low distortion" driver and H2 chip in the new Pros.

All in all, the new AirPods Pro look to bring a smattering of welcome – if not revolutionizing – improvements to Apple's top-of-the-line earbuds. So if you have already decided that they are to be your next earbuds, it makes sense to take advantage of this Prime Day deal while you still can.

Plus, since the AirPods Pro 2 (2022) just came out last month, we'd wager that we're not likely to see a better deal on these buds come around for a while.

