Act fast! Yamaha soundbars plummet in Amazon Black Friday deals

Want to binge watch with better sound? Of course you do – especially as more lockdown restrictions and Christmas holidays approach. Well, thanks to Amazon Black Friday deals, you can score serious savings on a slew of Yamaha soundbars – including £260 off the Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400, which our Australian colleagues over at Best Buys called "an exceptional performer for its price".

For the reduced price of £486, you get the MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar itself, with a wireless subwoofer and a MusicCast 20 Wireless Speaker – all of which features Yamaha's network streaming platform. Not a bad little haul when you consider that Amazon is selling the soundbar on its own for £579!

There's also £90 off the MusicCast Bar 40 (which drops to £560) and £30 off the entry-level YAS-107 (now only £165). The latter is the close cousin of the Award-winning YAS-207, so you could be onto a winner there.

Yamaha YAS-107 soundbar £195 £165 at Amazon

With DTS' impressive Virtual:X psuedo surround sound mode, Yamaha's Clear Voice technology and two 4K HDR-capable HDMI sockets, this ultra-slim soundbar is decently spec'd. Really, the only thing 'entry-level' about it appears to be the price.View Deal

Yamaha MusicCast Bar 400 + MusicCast 20 £622 £486 at Amazon

Amazon is selling the MusicCast Bar 400 soundbar on its own for £579. But why buy it alone when you can buy it with a MusicCast 20 wireless speaker for less? The package deals works out at only £486. That's more like it.View Deal

Yamaha MusicCast Bar 40 with subwoofer £649 £560 at Amazon

Don't miss this deal on a 2019 Yamaha soundbar with DTS Virtual:X and MusicCast network streaming. This particular deal includes the soundbar as well as Yamaha's wireless subwoofer – all for the attractive price of £560. View Deal

All three of these soundbars promise to immerse you in a movie soundtrack.

The beefy MusicCast Bar 400 (200W) combined a powerful soundbar with a wireless subwoofer and support for DTS Virtual:X, meaning it uses spatial audio technology to virtually create the effect of a 7.1.4 surround set-up.

There's no shortage of music networked smarts thanks to Yamaha's MusicCast platform, and with Alexa and Airplay 2 onboard this model should integrate into Amazon or Apple eco-systems without any faff. We've not reviewed this particular model, but we're big fans of Yamaha's recent soundbars and the firm's Clear Voice processing tech, which helps to brings dialogue to the fore.

The MusicCast Bar 40 (100W) shares many of the same features as it's larger sibling above, including DTS Virtual:X and Clear Voice. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer for added punch. It skips some of the connectivity, although the presence of Yamaha MusicCast still means you can integrate this bar into a Yamaha MusicCast multi-room system.

On a tight budget? The YAS-107 (120W) could be just the ticket. Despite the budget price, it's packed with features including two HDMI sockets with 4K HDR passthrough, support for Dolby and DTS sound, plus Bluetooth for wireless music streaming.

So, three Yamaha soundbars to suit different budgets, but each one will add plenty of oomph to your movie nights. Take advantage of Amazon's savings while the going's good – these Black Friday deals typically last about as long as a small bag of Maltesers.

