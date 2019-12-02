Act fast! LG OLED TV now just $1039 – but the clock's ticking

This Amazon Cyber Monday Lightning Deal lets you bag the lowest-ever price on this 2018 LG OLED TV (and one of the lowest ever prices on a LG OLED TV, full stop).

For six hours only, Amazon is knocking 64 per cent off the LG 55in OLED55E8.

Provided you can beat the clock (this deal is around for six hours only) and stock (because it's bound to be popular), you'll pay only $1039 – significantly less than its $3325 RRP. That's a seriously good price for an OLED TV.

The countdown to grab the last of the 2018 stock has begun...

LG 55-inch OLED55E8 4K Ultra HD OLED TV $3325 $1039 at Amazon

For a limited time – just 6 hours – Amazon is slashing the price of this premium LG OLED TV by 64%. The 2018 model scored an impressive 4 out of 5 in our review, which highlighted it gorgeous picture and leading-edge tech. A bargain – if you manage to snap one up before the deal expires.



View Deal

In our review of the OLED55E8, we praised this set's class-leading picture, gorgeous design and useful ThinQ smarts.

The most advanced of its size in the brand’s 2018 line-up, the big draws are the crisp OLED panel, built-in soundbar and ‘picture-on-glass’ design. Sure, it's not the newest OLED on the shelves – but it still qualifies as state-of-the-art in our opinion.

Inside, you get LG's Alpha 9 processor, which brought improvements in noise reduction, sharpness and colour reproduction over previous sets. There's also support for HDR and Dolby Vision, plus all the major streaming apps.

Give the quality and performance on offer here, there's plenty of reasons to take Amazon up on its insanely-generous 64 per cent mark-down. Especially if you want to impress your guests this Christmas.

