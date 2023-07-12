Act fast! Amazon Omni TVs are so massively discounted for Prime Day, they're selling out

Amazon's offering massive savings on the 65-inch and 55-inch versions of its flagship Fire TV Omni QLED sets on the final day of Prime Day 2023, marking the perfect opportunity for buyers on a budget to pick up a big screen telly.

At the top of the range, you can grab the larger 65-inch QLED model, which we reviewed and gave an impressive 4-stars mere days ago, for £649.99 . That's a sizable 35 per cent saving on its regular £999.999 cost.

Below it you can grab the 55-inch Omini QLED for £449.99, which is a 40 per cent saving on its regular £749.99 price.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 65in was 1000 now £650 at Amazon (save £350)

The Amazon Omni is a much better TV than its original £1000 price suggested, so with this deal, it's a serious bargain. It's obviously not up there with a premium OLED, but its picture is really balanced and consistent, it supports all HDR formats and it's got really good gaming specs as long as you don't need 120Hz. And, of course, it runs the Fire OS platform, which features more or less every app under the sun.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches £750 £450 at Amazon (save £300)

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED, even at its original price. We expect the 55-inch model to be just as good and therefore just as much of a bargain, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review.

If you're interested we'd recommend jumping on the deals fast for a couple of reasons. First, Amazon Prime Day is set to end at midnight today and the company has already started closing down deals on other Omni TV sets.

Yesterday you could also pick up the 43-inch model for £299.99, which was a massive 45% saving on its regular £549.99 price. The 50-inch Omni was also on sale for £399.99, which marked a 40 per cent saving on its normal price. However, both deals have since ended and the smaller sets are now retailing for their regular price on Amazon.

Second, because as cheap TV deals go, we can personally confirm the larger Omnis are among the best you’ll find this Prime Day.

To catch readers up, the Omni QLED sets are the flagship range in Amazon’s own-brand TV line. Like all the retail giant’s Fire devices they have one singular aim - to offer the best bang for your buck possible. And having seen the entire range at the UK launch event and thoroughly put the 65-inch version through its paces in our test rooms we’re happy to recommend them, especially at this price.

During our review TV editor, Tom Parsons found: “While clearly not up there with flagship TVs from premium brands, the Omni QLED delivers better picture, sound and features than the price suggests.”

He was particularly happy with the TV’s clear audio, which is rare with next to all the affordable TVs, and many expensive ones, offering poor sound quality. Add to this its balanced picture performance and QLED panel and it adds up to be a great value purchase if you can’t afford to pay more.

Another welcome perk for people with Echo speakers is the fact the Omni line comes with the addition of a built-in far-field microphone for hands-free voice control. This also lets any Omni Series TV double as an Alexa-enabled smart speaker.

The only downside is that while they do have robust HDR standard support and a run using Amazon’s Fire OS, which is wonderfully intuitive for Prime customers and features all the app support you’d expect, they don’t have Dolby Atmos. But at this price that is a very modest compromise, especially for the 65-inch QLED.

To put the price in context pricing for Samsung’s 2023 QLED range starts at £1299 / $1000 for a 65-inch model. This makes the Omni QLED one of the best TV deals we’d recommend this Prime Day for any buyer on a budget.

