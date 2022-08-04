Amazon Luna joins Google Stadia and Xbox on Samsung's Gaming Hub

Amazon Luna is now available on Samsung Gaming Hub. The games streaming service joins others already available through Samsung's platform such as Xbox's TV app, Nvidia GeForce Now and Google Stadia.

Samsung Gaming Hub only launched at the end of June. The platform is available on Samsung's 2022 smart TVs and monitors, and allows gamers to get their gaming fix without a console. Its big coup was being the exclusive home to the Xbox TV app, letting Xbox fans play without the need for an Xbox Series X/S (though they will need an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription).

Amazon Luna is the last of the big streaming services to join Samsung's platform. According to Samsung (opens in new tab), the platform now offers over 1000 games to stream.

Luna launched earlier this year. It offers subscribers various "channels" to choose from, which basically involve bundles of games from its total of over 250 titles. Free games are also available on the Prime Gaming channel, including Control Ultimate Edition, Myst, Garfield Kart and Steel Assault.

Luna is also available on PCs and Macs, Chromebooks, Fire TV devices, as well as iOS and Android mobile devices.

You can play Luna using any supported Bluetooth controller using its passthrough tech.

MORE:

Xbox Game Pass Family Plan to launch this year

Sony beefs up PlayStation Plus to take on Xbox Game Pass

Xbox Series X restock news: where to buy an Xbox Series X console