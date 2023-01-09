A turntable to relish? Audio Technica's Sound Burger is returning in 2023

Looks like Audio Technica is going back for thirds. Not content with re-releasing its iconic Sound Burger record player last year to commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary, it's now bringing it back for a third release in order to sate demand.

The 2022 re-release sold out in a matter of days. So Audio Technica has announced a new batch of Sound Burgers will go on sale in the spring of this year.

The original Sound Burger was a portable record player which, thanks to its mix of pop art style and high-fidelity sonics, took the 1980s vinyl scene by storm. The new model rocks a similar look but has some modern touches, like wireless Bluetooth connectivity and a USB-C port for charging. There's also an RCA port, so you can connect it to your home stereo or speaker system with wires instead of Bluetooth.

The battery lasts 12 hours, which should give you plenty of out-and-about listening time.

Audio Technica says it hopes the new run with satisfy fans who missed out on the 60th anniversary re-issue.

"The response to the 60th anniversary limited-edition model of the Sound Burger portable turntable was nothing less than extraordinary," said Gary Boss, director of marketing, Audio Technica US. "We heard loud and clear the frustration of those who hoped to buy one of these turntables but were unable to do so. While the new model coming in the spring will not feature the 60th anniversary numbered badge, colour and packaging of the limited-edition version, it will be more widely accessible.

"We hope Sound Burger fans will be just as excited about this new model and that it will inspire the next generation of analogue enthusiasts."

The 60th anniversary edition sold for £199.99 / $199 (about AU$360). Look out for more info on pricing and availability for the new run soon.

