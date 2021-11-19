65% off! Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones just dropped below £100 for Black Friday

Some deals need no fanfare, so we're just going to spit it out: it's nigh-on Black Friday and the big guns are coming out. Philips Fidelio X2HR headphones have just been reduced to only £94 at Amazon and although we did see their price drop to £135 (reduced from their £270 launch price) last year as part of Amazon's Prime Day sales, and more recently to £125, we've never ever seen them this cheap.

If you're any good at maths you'll see straight away that they're now less than half their debut asking price. And if you're a whizz at maths, you'll probably be able to work out (quicker than us) that they're now 65 per cent off their original RRP!

Far from being just another audio product balancing precariously atop the deals pile, the Fidelio X2HR boast 50mm drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads and double-layered, open-backed ear cups engineered for sound precision and a luxurious feel.

They've got double-layered ear shells, 50mm-diameter drivers, deluxe memory-foam ear pads for comfortable home listening, and – for the next 10 days only – a stonking 65% discount at Amazon!

There's a dedicated cable-management clip for tangle-free operation when cueing up your hi-res audio files, and they've even included a 3.5-6.3 mm adapter. This wired over-ear model actually launched in 2017, but it still holds its own in today's market – especially at this price.

We've not been 12 rounds with this particular pair of Philips headphones, but we did review – and award five stars to – the virtually identical Philips Fidelio X2 which we praised for their "smooth, neutral sound, taut, punchy bass and good insight" along with "unrivalled comfort and an eye-catching design to boot".

With only 10 days to take Amazon up on its offer (or while stocks last) you'd better get to steppin' if you want in on the action. Our advice? At this price, we don't expect these cans to last 'til Black Friday proper…

