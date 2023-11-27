5 stars, £400 off – this Sony home cinema system is the movie lover's choice for Cyber Monday

Movie lovers are being spoilt this Cyber Monday. Not only are there great deals on all kinds of TVs and projectors, this five-star home cinema system is now £400 off. The Sony HT-A9 is now just £1399 at Richer Sounds, down from £1799. Go go go!

Sony home cinema Cyber Monday deal

Sony's home cinema solution challenges you to place its speakers willy-nilly – Sony claims that even if your setup isn't symmetrical, you'll still get the same even, balanced sound as you would from perfect placement. It's an ingenious approach that lets you build your room how you want and accommodate a sound system afterwards, rather than the other way around.

There's no centre channel, but a compatible Sony TV can fill this gap with its own speakers.

You can't deny the effect. In our review, we noted: "Having four equally sized, capable and wide-ranging speakers means that sounds from off-screen are as well conveyed as those from the front. And there’s a refined precision and texture that is more immersive than any soundbar package we’ve tried."

The sound is room-filling, and never veers into harshness. Despite the lack of a centre channel, the dialogue sounds crisp and clear. It combines the ease of use and streaming features of a soundbar with the consistency and immersion of a traditional surround package. Highly recommended.

Not only that, you can also bag another £200 off if you buy a select Sony TV from Richer Sounds at the same time.

