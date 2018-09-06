450-watt MC462 is McIntosh’s most powerful amplifier

Hand-built in McIntosh’s New York factory and replacing the MC452 in the brand’s prolific catalogue, the new 450W MC462 quad balanced power amp costs a cool £12,495.

Aside from its headline-grabbing 450W of amplification, it is packed with features and technology to justify its hefty price tag, including McIntosh’s Autoformer technology, which is designed to ensure the amplifier’s 450W are fully delivered to any speaker.

In addition to that and a Quad Balanced design, the MC462 features exclusive McIntosh technologies including Power Guard (which aims to prevent speaker clipping), Sentry Monitor (which provides continuous short circuit protection of the amplifier and connected speakers) and the patented Solid Cinch speaker binding posts.

Like the MC11, the MC462 also features McIntosh’s monogrammed heatsinks.

McIntosh claims that in addition to enhanced bass performance and reduced distortion over its predecessor, dynamics have been improved thanks to an increase in filter capacity taking dynamic headroom up by 66 per cent (from 1.8dB to 3dB).

The MC462 is in keeping with McIntosh’s trademark amplifier aesthetics, but the front panel now uses direct LED backlighting for supposedly improved colour accuracy, and the autoformers and single power transformer are housed in new enclosures.

