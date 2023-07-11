30% off Bang and Olufsen’s Dolby Atmos soundbar is a ridiculous, but tempting, Prime Day deal

Amazon has slashed the price of the uber-premium, Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage soundbar in a rare move that makes it a smidgeon more affordable to regular buyers.

The Prime Day 2023 deal is live now and lets you pick up the Stage for £1049. While that’s still not cheap it still marks a very healthy 30 per cent discount on the Stage’s regular £1499.99 price.

This gives you a rare opportunity to pick up one of premium audio and lifestyle brand Bang and Olufsen’s soundbars for less than the list price.

B&O Beosound Theatre Dolby Atmos soundbar was £1500 now £1049 at Amazon (save £451)

Big, expensive, but rather beautiful the Bang and Olufsen Beosound Stage is a quirky soundbar that wants to deliver the Danish brand's signature style to living rooms across the world. After a hands-on listen we found it to be one of the most interesting soundbars on the market, being full of atypical hardware and design features, which is why we'd recommend any B&O fan check this deal out.

Read our Beosound Stage hands-on

We haven’t had a chance to fully review the Beosound stage yet and amazingly it is actually the second most expensive soundbar in Bang and Olufsen’s current line, sitting below the £5590 Beosound Theatre that launched at IFA in 2022.

But considering how much fun our experts had having a hands-on listening session with the Beosound Stage and its still fairly out there feature set and design we’re still happy covering the deal this Prime Day.

To catch you up, the Stage is a streaming soundbar from Bang and Olufsen, a Danish brand famous for its outlandish designs and incredibly premium price tags.

When it came out all the way back in 2019 it was pitched as “the first soundbar that brings the rich and powerful Bang & Olufsen Signature Sound to any TV”.

It comes with an atypical 11 speaker design and support for Dolby Atmos, Google Chromecast, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth.

What made us interested when we first listened to it is that unlike most Atmos soundbars there are no upward-firing speakers.

Instead, Bang and Olufsen designed it to feature Atmos processing that works to heighten and widen the soundstage through the three-channel Stage’s 11 front-firing speakers. For true spec heads, each of these is driven by a dedicated 50-watt Class D amplifier. The centre channel speaker configuration comprises four 10cm woofers two 3.8cm midrange drivers and a 2cm tweeter.

While its big brother has since taken things further, featuring an even weirder 12-driver setup the stage’s is still pretty interesting, especially when paired with the alluring design, which is pure Bang and Olufsen.

Designed in collaboration with Danish studio NORM Architects, it’s available in aluminium, bronze tone aluminium and smoked oak finishes. Each comes with an engraved touch control panel, run right around a clothed speaker.

The design screamed class when we saw the Stage for our hands-on session and is a key reason we’re happy to describe the discount as one of Prime Day 2023’s wackiest, but oddly alluring deals.

