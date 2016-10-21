A total of 102 products emerged victorious from the What Hi-Fi? Awards 2016, each one winning an Award in the various sub-sections of the 27 main categories.

However, in each category there is one overall winner - our Product of the Year. Judged on a performance-per-pound basis, they represent the very best tech available now.

We have compiled a list of all 27 Products of the Year - TVs, turntables, wireless speakers, headphones, DACs, stereo amps and more - all of which impressed us in 2016. This year saw the new category of Wireless Headphones, so if headphone jacks are a thing of the past, you know which cable-cutting cans to buy.

Want to know more? Click through to read the reviews or visit our Awards 2016 site for the full list of winners.

TVs

Samsung UE49KS8000

Tested at £1400 - compare latest prices

A stunning all-round performance from Samsung’s flagship flatscreen TV.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best TVs

Soundbars and soundbases

Q Acoustics Media 4

Tested at £330 - compare latest prices

Sensibly priced and fantastic sounding, the Media 4 is a great soundbar for the price.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best soundbars and soundbases

Stereo speakers

Dynaudio Emit M20

Tested at £600 - compare latest prices

If your room determines that more scale, dynamic range and bass is better, these M20s are bang on the money.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best stereo speakers

Turntables

Rega Planar 3/Elys2

Tested at £625 - compare latest prices

With extra servings of clarity, precision and insight adding to an already musical sound, this new version is the best RP3 yet.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best turntables

Wireless speakers

Dali Katch

Tested at £330 - compare latest prices

In knocking the superb KEF Muo off the top spot, Dali has raised the bar in the same way KEF did 12 months ago.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best wireless speakers

On-ear headphones

AKG Y50

Tested at £80 - compare latest prices

Don't be fooled by the funky design, these are no style-over-substance Beats wannabes. They're simply another great-sounding pair of headphones from AKG.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best on-ear headphones

In-ear headphones

Sennheiser Momentum M2 in-ear

Tested at £90 - compare latest prices

Sennheiser’s Momentum range has made a real impact. It’s fair to say these in-ears deliver on all fronts.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best in-ear headphones

Wireless headphones

B&W P5 Wireless

Tested at £330 - compare latest prices

The cord is cut but the quality remains. These are excellent Bluetooth headphones.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best wireless headphones

Multi-room systems

Bluesound Generation 2

Tested at £1300 - compare latest prices

The best-sounding multi-room system now sounds even better.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best multi-room systems

Blu-ray players

Panasonic DMP-UB900

Tested at £600 - compare latest prices

The Panasonic DMP-UB900 shows us the future of home cinema: a magnificent picture with startling clarity, gorgeous colours and contrast strong enough to see off the competition.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best Blu-ray players

Stereo amplifiers

Cambridge CXA60

Tested at £500 - compare latest prices

The Cambridge CXA60 is an impressive amplifier that delivers in every aspect. It looks smart, has a wide spread of connections and an enthusiastic, detailed and rhythmically cohesive performance that is a joy to listen to.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best stereo amplifers

DACs

Chord Mojo

Tested at £400 - compare latest prices

The Mojo offers a large slice of the Chord Hugo’s performance for a fraction of the cost. Even at £400, we have to conclude that it’s a bargain.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best DACs

Home cinema amps

Denon AVR-X2300W

Tested at £500 - compare latest prices

No revolutionary upgrades from last year's Award-winning X2200W, but the AVR-X2300W didn’t need them. It’s a superb sonic all-rounder and well-equipped too.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best home cinema amps

Speaker packages

Monitor Audio Bronze B5 AV

Tested at £1500 - compare latest prices

Monitor Audio’s decision to hand down premium driver technology to its Bronze range has raised the standard. You don’t have to be Miss Marple to read the clues – we like this speaker package a lot.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best speaker packages

Projectors

Sony VPL-HW45ES

Tested at £1850 - compare latest prices

The Sony VPL-HW45ES is really, really good. If you want anything significantly better, you’ll need much deeper pockets.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best projectors

CD players

Cyrus CDi

Tested at £975 - compare latest prices

We’re hugely impressed with the CDi and we’re confident you won’t find a more entertaining, more revealing player until you near the £1500 mark.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best CD players

Streamers

Cambridge Audio Azur 851N

Tested at £1200 - compare latest prices

Cambridge has done it again with the Azur 851N, a natural sonic upgrade to the CXN. Whether you’re looking for a capable digital pre-amp, or something to slot into your existing system, this is the ideal high-end streamer.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best streamers

Systems

Denon D-M40DAB

Tested at £350 - compare latest prices

For this money, Denon's D-M40DAB is a seriously impressive micro system.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best systems

Radios

Roberts Stream 93i

Tested at £150 - compare latest prices

A superb-sounding radio/music player with some genuinely useful extra features.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best radios

Set-top boxes

Sky Q

Compare latest prices

The experience may not be cheap, but Sky Q is as good as television gets right now.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best set-top boxes

Portable music players

Astell & Kern AK70

Tested at £500 - compare latest prices

The sonic improvements over its predecessor, the Jr, are more evolutionary than revolutionary - but with extra features and a better interface, the AK70 easily garners another five stars for Astell & Kern.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best portable music players

Tablets

Apple iPad Air 2

Tested at £400 - compare latest prices

MORE: Awards 2016: Best tablets

Smartphone

LG G5 with Hi-Fi Plus DAC

Compare latest prices

A smartphone that sounds as good as a dedicated music player? Yes please.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best smartphones

Accessories

Chord Company Clearway

Tested at £10 - compare latest prices

MORE: Awards 2016: Best accessories

Temptation

Chord Dave

Tested at £7,995 - compare latest prices

Eight grand is quite some price tag for a DAC, but then the DAVE is quite some product.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best temptations

Streaming service

Netflix

Tested at £9 - compare latest prices

Netflix is as complete a video-streaming service as you can get.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best streaming services

Readers' award

Denon AVR-X2300W

Tested at £500 - compare latest prices

No What Hi-Fi? Awards would be complete without you, the readers, having your say. We counted the votes, and the clear winner was the Denon AVR-X2300W. It's easy to see why - this is a superb all-round surround amplifier, and well equipped too.

MORE: Awards 2016: Best readers' award