I've been reviewing TVs for 17 years and I'm live-posting all of the best TV deals this Black Friday

It feels as though Black Friday has been going on for weeks now, and in a way, it has, thanks to all of the major retailers going very early on their Black Friday sales. Now, though, it's Black Friday proper, and some of the best TVs are now at their lowest-ever prices.

But prices aren't static. In fact, they're fluctuating wildly, with drops appearing and then being withdrawn at lightning speed. That can of course make it a nightmare to find the best deals, but I'm here to help.

I've been testing TVs since way back in 2007 and I've been covering Black Friday since Amazon brought the concept to the UK in 2010. All of which is to say that I'm a seasoned TV reviewer and deal-hunter. I'm using that combined expertise to dig up the very best deals on the very best TVs right through until the bitter end of Cyber Monday.

Scroll down a bit and you'll find my current favourite UK TV deals and US TV deals, and towards the bottom of the page you'll find the live updates section, where I'll be posting new deals as I find them, as well as some advice and probably some mindless rambling as the endless hours of deal-hunting take their toll on my grey matter.

Best UK Black Friday TV Deals

TCL 32SF540K Fire TV was £179 now £128 at Amazon (save £51)

Lowest-ever price: £127

At this size and price, you're not going to get a flagship performance, but what you do get with the TCL SF540K is surprisingly solid and balanced Full HD picture quality and the very smart Fire TV platform, which features every streaming app that most people will ever need. The sound is weak, but that's unfortunately par for the course at this level.

Read the full TCL 32SF540K review

Five stars Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 50 inches was £650 now £380 at Amazon (save £270)

Lowest-ever price: £380

At full price, this is a really good TV. With this discount, it's an absolute bargain. It combines QLED technology with capable local dimming and considered tuning to produce a surprisingly balanced and cinematic picture. It also supports all HDR formats, has surprisingly good gaming specs and, of course, features the app-packed Fire OS smart platform.

Read our full Amazon Omni QLED TV review

TCL 65P755K 2024 LCD TV was £468 now £410 at Amazon (save £58)

Lowest-ever price: £410

While the performance of the TCL P755K won't set the world alight, it's surprisingly capable and balanced for the incredibly low price. It also supports every flavour of HDR and is surprisingly good for gaming.

Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED 55 inches was £750 now £420 at Amazon (save £330)

Lowest-ever price: £420

While we haven't reviewed this 55-inch version, we were pleasantly surprised by the 65-inch Omni QLED and mildly blown away by the 50-inch model, even at their original prices. We expect the 55-inch model to perform very similarly, with consistent, balanced picture quality, support for all HDR formats, surprisingly thorough gaming specs, and, of course, the app-packed Fire OS smart platform. With this discount, it therefore looks like an absolute bargain.

FIVE STARS Samsung QE55Q80D 2024 QLED TV was £1399 now £699 at Amazon (save £700)

Lowest-ever price: £689

Samsung's Q80D is a mid-range TV done right. It lacks the Mini LED tech of its more expensive siblings, but it's still bright, vibrant, sharp and punchy. It also sounds good for a TV, and it has great gaming features, most notably four HDMI 2.1 sockets that all support 4K/120Hz.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner LG OLED48B4 2024 OLED TV was £899 now £759 at Amazon (save £140)

Lowest-ever price: £759

We haven't fully tested the B4, which is LG's entry-level OLED TV for 2024, but we have seen it in action at a launch event and it looked good. Expect a less-bright and less-sharp version of the C4 and you should be very happy. It even supports 4K/120Hz gaming in a first for the B series.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED42C4 2024 OLED TV was £1399 now £888 at Amazon (save £511)

Lowest-ever price: £869

The 42-inch C4 is simply the best TV available at this size, with stunning contrast, perfect blacks and a flawless gaming feature set. It's not a huge upgrade on the C3, but right now it's not much more expensive, either.

Read the full LG OLED42C4 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner LG OLED48C4 2024 OLED TV was £1499 now £999 at Peter Tyson (save £500)

Lowest-ever price: £978

The 48-inch LG C4 can't go quite as bright as the larger models, but it can go brighter than its C3 predecessor, making for a fantastically dynamic and punchy picture. It's really balanced and easy to get the best out of, too, and there's no better TV for gaming.

Read the full LG OLED48C4 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2023 winner LG OLED55B4 2024 OLED TV was £1700 now £899 at John Lewis (save £801)

Lowest-ever price: £899

Samsung QE55S90D 2024 OLED TV was £1799 now £1060 at Amazon (save £739)

The S90D is Samsung's step-down OLED model for 2024. We haven't reviewed it so it's a bit of a punt, but the brand's other OLED TVs have been very good and this price is very tempting, especially when you consider the specs, which include 4K/120Hz support across all four HDMI sockets.

Five stars TCL 85C805K was £1799 now £1298 at Amazon (save £501)

Lowest-ever price: £1298

If you want to go really big but on a modest budget, the 85-inch TCL C805K is for you. It's huge, bright, great with HDR and has very good gaming specs. As we said in our review, it's "a dream come true for home cinema fans who aren’t lucky enough to have limitlessly deep pockets".

Read the full TCL 85C805K review

Samsung QE55S95D 2024 QD-OLED TV was £2499 now £1489 at Amazon (save £1010)

The 65-inch S95D is a glorious, next-gen QD-OLED TV, and this 55-inch version should simply be a scaled-down and more affordable version. Expect dazzling colours and brightness, awesome contrast, a beautiful design and exceptional gaming specs.

Five stars LG OLED65C4 2024 OLED TV was £2699 now £1498 at Amazon (save £1201)

Lowest-ever price: £1498

The new C4 is a surprisingly big upgrade on the C3, proving brighter, sharper and with much better sound. This is the mid-range OLED TV to beat and this discount is much larger than we would expect to see at this point in the TV's life.

Read the full LG C4 review

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner Sony Bravia 8 (K65XR80) 2024 OLED TV was £2999 now £1799 at Fenwick (save £1200)

Lowest-ever price: £1799

The Bravia 8 is a small but worthwhile upgrade on the Award-winning A80L, and it's now available with some heavy discounts. This is a great TV that's balanced, immersive and even boasts good sound by TV standards.

Read the full Sony Bravia 8 review

Best US Black Friday TV Deals

LG OLED42C4 was $1499 now $896.99 at Crutchfield (save $603) The LG C4 is one of the only new 42-inch new OLED TVs to arrive this year, especially with stocks of the older C3 now drying up. Thankfully we've already seen some healthy discounts on it, which is great news for those short on space as it shares the same core-DNA as its five-star 48-inch sibling, making it a particularly great option for gamers.

LG OLED48C4 $1499 now $996 at Amazon (save $504)

We haven't had the 48-inch C4 in for testing yet, but based on our experience with the larger 65-inch model, we're happy to recommend it, and many times over at this price! It's a quite frankly ridiculous discount for a current-gen TV, and particularly one that is this good.

Read the full LG C4 (48-inch) review

Sony XR-55A80L was $1900, now $1199 at Best Buy (save $500)

The A80L is one of the best TVs currently available and current Product of the Year winner at the What Hi-Fi? Awards. Why? Because it offers a wonderfully accurate picture, solid, by TV standards, audio and excellent, easy to use interface. At this price it's also an absolute steal. Read our Sony A80L review

LG OLED55C4 was $1800, now $1196 at Walmart (save $604)

Though the LG C4 is now out, the C3 is currently a lot cheaper thanks to a sea of discounts across all its sizes. This is especially true for the 55-inch model. If you want a great all round performer then this is a fantastic option at a great price. Read our LG C4 review