Our favourite Bluetooth turntable is back down to its lowest price in the Amazon Spring Sale – don't miss out!

We never miss a chance to recommend this five-star Bluetooth turntable when it has a good discount, and so here we are again. The Sony PS-LX310BT is back down to its lowest price thanks to the week-long Amazon Spring Deal Days sale event going on now, and it packs in so much performance and features at its affordable price.

This Sony record player has been around for many years now, but we would highly recommend it over most cheap, retro-styled, all-in-one spinners you see these days. Its £250 peak price tag has lowered to £199 in the last year, but the PS-LX310BT is currently down to its lowest-ever price of £189 at Amazon and other retailers.

We normally only see this fantastic discount appear during Black Friday – so don't miss out if you're in the market to buy a fuss-free, easy-to-use turntable in the lead-up to Record Store Day 2025.

Five stars Sony PS-LX310BT was £199 now £189 at Amazon (save £10)

This capable and fuss-free Sony deck is the best budget Bluetooth turntable we've tested. With fully automatic operation, a built-in phono stage and Bluetooth streaming, the PS-LX310BT is ideal for modern vinyl fans who want wireless convenience and an entertaining sound to enjoy their budding record collection – without spending hundreds. Deal also available at Richer Sounds and John Lewis

It's hard to overstate how effortlessly convenient and talented this old-but-still-going-strong Sony PS-LX310BT deck is for the money. It may look utterly plain next to newer, trendy-looking record players popping up in stores, but don't let that deter you.

Its combination of features and performance (especially at its knockdown price) has seen the deck stay on our list of best record players and best Bluetooth turntables since we first reviewed it and awarded it the full five stars.

There's no set-up involved, so it's perfect for vinyl newbies – you simply have to place your record on the deck and press 'play'. That's it!

The fully automatic operation makes it supremely easy to use, the Bluetooth streaming is convenient and stable when paired with Bluetooth headphones and wireless speakers, and the built-in phono stage makes it versatile to use with active speakers for a neat, compact system with fewer messy wires.

In our review, we stated: "It could only score more highly for usability if it somehow took the LPs from their covers. Surely the compromise must be on sound performance?" Not at all. This Sony turntable also sounds surprisingly musical, with a decent, enjoyable dose of drive and attack all adding a sense of propulsion and impact to your records.

While a purist turntable design such as the Award-winning Pro-Ject Primary E will deliver better clarity, subtler detail and greater dynamic prowess for similar money, you will have to invest in a few extra boxes and more cables to get going compared with the more convenient Sony.

If you want a straightforward but entertaining Bluetooth turntable that's easy to use, then look no further than the Sony PS-LX310BT. Don't delay if you're caught up in the vinyl frenzy - grab this lowest price deal at Amazon before it disappears.

