Oh, this old thing? It's just a watch inspired by the Technics SL-1200 record player

News
By published

But good luck telling the time with it

The Ando Ando Ando Vinyl Record Watch with a brown leather strap being held in the hand.
(Image credit: Ando Ando Ando)

If you want to quite literally wear your love of vinyl on your sleeve, then check out this watch. It's inspired by the classic Technics SL-1200 (one of the most iconic DJ direct drive turntables ever made), and shows an impressive attention to detail, down to the tonearm which works as the minute hand.

True, it might be more of a novelty than a practical timekeeper (good luck telling the time using the convoluted system of tonearm, record label's 'A' as the hour hand and centre disc as the second hand).

And yes, it maybe steers a little close to Nathan Barley's Wasp T12 phone (which splits in half into MP3 decks). But still, you can't deny it's cute.

It's made by design outfit AndoAndoAndo, and is powered by a Miyota 9039 Premium automatic movement.

Three different colour variants are available: red-black-silver, black-gold-black and an all-gold limited edition limited to 30 pieces. Prices start at £339 (about $440 / AU$700).

Just try not to scratch it.

MORE:

I tested 3 vinyl record cleaning systems – and the results were both revelatory and depressing

How to clean vinyl records at home (and keep them clean in the first place)

Check out the best turntables around

TOPICS
Joe Svetlik
Joe Svetlik

Joe has been writing about tech for 20 years, first on staff at T3 magazine, then in a freelance capacity for Stuff, The Sunday Times Travel Magazine (now defunct), Men's Health, GQ, The Mirror, Trusted Reviews, TechRadar and many more. His specialities include all things mobile, headphones and speakers that he can't justifying spending money on.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition Turntable in four colours
This bonkers new portable turntable has a retro iMac design and a *checks notes*...radio tuner?
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000c
Bang & Olufsen has given its iconic Beogram 4000 Series turntable a stylish rebirth – but good luck getting one!
Technics SL-1300G turntable
Technics SL-1300G
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
Technics SL-1500C review
Technics SL-1500C
10 of the world&#039;s most expensive turntables
10 of the world's most expensive turntables
Latest in Turntables
The Ando Ando Ando Vinyl Record Watch with a brown leather strap being held in the hand.
Oh, this old thing? It's just a watch inspired by the Technics SL-1200 record player
The Clearaudio Diamond Jubilee MC cartridge on a bed of diamonds.
This moving coil cartridge costs as much as a family hatchback
Bang &amp; Olufsen Beogram 4000c
Bang & Olufsen has given its iconic Beogram 4000 Series turntable a stylish rebirth – but good luck getting one!
Pro-Ject AC/DC Turntable
Pro-Ject's AC/DC Turntable wants to put your vinyl on the highway to heaven, not hell
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
John Lewis to start selling vinyl records this month – and it has pretty great taste
Latest in News
The Ando Ando Ando Vinyl Record Watch with a brown leather strap being held in the hand.
Oh, this old thing? It's just a watch inspired by the Technics SL-1200 record player
Surround sound budget AV system
Sony launches its first new 4K Blu-ray player in over five years – and it's good and bad news
Apple Music Classical
Apple Music Classical lands on the web – but there's bad news for Mac users
Bone conduction headphones
Samsung to launch its first bone conduction headphones this summer, report says
a collection of 8 TVs on the wall, each displaying different angles of a basketball game.
Samsung has made an eight TV bundle for sports fanatics: and it's as bonkers as it sounds
Sky
Sonos’s highly anticipated Apple TV rival is reportedly off the cards “for now”