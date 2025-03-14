If you want to quite literally wear your love of vinyl on your sleeve, then check out this watch. It's inspired by the classic Technics SL-1200 (one of the most iconic DJ direct drive turntables ever made), and shows an impressive attention to detail, down to the tonearm which works as the minute hand.

True, it might be more of a novelty than a practical timekeeper (good luck telling the time using the convoluted system of tonearm, record label's 'A' as the hour hand and centre disc as the second hand).

And yes, it maybe steers a little close to Nathan Barley's Wasp T12 phone (which splits in half into MP3 decks). But still, you can't deny it's cute.

It's made by design outfit AndoAndoAndo, and is powered by a Miyota 9039 Premium automatic movement.

Three different colour variants are available: red-black-silver, black-gold-black and an all-gold limited edition limited to 30 pieces. Prices start at £339 (about $440 / AU$700).

Just try not to scratch it.

MORE:

