Legendary Technics SL-1200 deck gets its MK7 release next month

Technics will next month release the SL-1200MK7, the silver finish of its legendary DJ turntable with specs matching those of the SL-1210MK7 released two years ago.

A club staple since being adopted by disco DJs soon after the deck's initial release in 1972, the SL-1200 is one of those rare components that blurs the lines between hi-fi and musical instrument thanks to its direct drive, high-torque motor, and the genius of some of the millions of fingers that have manipulated its platter.

With the silver top being part of what makes this record player such a cross-industry icon, this is also one of the few occasions where a new finish constitutes actual news. For those waiting out to adopt a MK7 Technics for that reason, May 2021 is the time – in Europe, at least.

(Image credit: Technics)

Otherwise, the SL-1200MK7 is identical to the SL-1210MK7 the company released in January 2019. It features the same coreless direct drive motor with powerful torque, S-shaped tonearm, pitch control and reverse play function.

Both decks also boast a highly rigid cabinet and high-damping insulator, alone with a two-layer platter also with improved vibration damping – essential for stability in the face of 12 hours of bruising kicks.

The SL-1200MK7 will be on sale in Europe from next month, with RRP set at £799 (€899), with information on wider release to follow.

Those after the Technics sound in a more traditional home audio package, meanwhile, will be pleased to find the company has also detailed a new entry-level record player to follow the Award-winning SL-1500C.

