Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity

British audio brand Mixx has unveiled its new Revival 65 record player – a portable turntable combining analogue playback with digital connectivity options – presumably with the aim of enticing newcomers to get their vinyl spin on. Happy National Retro Day, and all that.

The unit is an entry-level spinner targeting the same market as the Crosley and House of Marely turntables you often see by the checkout at HMV and Fopp stores.

While clearly not aimed at audiophiles looking for a purist turntable experience, the Revival 65’s wooden body, combined with a faux leather finish and trio of colours (namely: black, cream, and turquoise), still lends it a rather charming aesthetic.

The integrated dust-blocking lid comes complete with a viewing window for showing off any swanky vinyl designs, while the built-in handle should, in theory, let users mix up their listening location more easily, if they so choose.

(Image credit: Mixx)

Under the hood, a belt-driven mechanism promises to deliver what Mixx describes as "reduced vibration for a smooth, high-quality listening experience," with support for both 33 and 45 RPM playback speeds. Additional specifications include pitch control adjustments, auto-stop functionality, and an AUX-in port.

Dual-direction Bluetooth functionality is another party trick, letting listeners stream vinyl directly to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones, while built-in stereo speakers accept streaming from smartphones and other devices.

On the business end, you’ll find an Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, complete with a diamond-tipped stylus. And for those who’d prefer something beefier than the in-built speakers, the Revival 65 can also connect to existing home audio systems via RCA outputs, offering flexibility between standalone and integrated use.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you fancy a casual, aesthetic all-in-one vinyl player, the Revival 65 is available now for $199.99 / £199.

MORE:

Best Bluetooth turntables 2025: wireless record players tried and tested by experts

These are the 11 coolest audio treats I’ve spotted after 48 hours at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

15 of the best vinyl records to test your turntable