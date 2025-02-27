Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity

News
By
published

A suitcase-style design offers retro appeal with Bluetooth streaming and built-in speakers

Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
(Image credit: Mixx)

British audio brand Mixx has unveiled its new Revival 65 record player – a portable turntable combining analogue playback with digital connectivity options – presumably with the aim of enticing newcomers to get their vinyl spin on. Happy National Retro Day, and all that.

The unit is an entry-level spinner targeting the same market as the Crosley and House of Marely turntables you often see by the checkout at HMV and Fopp stores.

While clearly not aimed at audiophiles looking for a purist turntable experience, the Revival 65’s wooden body, combined with a faux leather finish and trio of colours (namely: black, cream, and turquoise), still lends it a rather charming aesthetic.

The integrated dust-blocking lid comes complete with a viewing window for showing off any swanky vinyl designs, while the built-in handle should, in theory, let users mix up their listening location more easily, if they so choose.

Mixx Revival 65 Turntable

(Image credit: Mixx)

Under the hood, a belt-driven mechanism promises to deliver what Mixx describes as "reduced vibration for a smooth, high-quality listening experience," with support for both 33 and 45 RPM playback speeds. Additional specifications include pitch control adjustments, auto-stop functionality, and an AUX-in port.

Dual-direction Bluetooth functionality is another party trick, letting listeners stream vinyl directly to Bluetooth speakers or wireless headphones, while built-in stereo speakers accept streaming from smartphones and other devices.

On the business end, you’ll find an Audio-Technica AT3600L cartridge, complete with a diamond-tipped stylus. And for those who’d prefer something beefier than the in-built speakers, the Revival 65 can also connect to existing home audio systems via RCA outputs, offering flexibility between standalone and integrated use.

If you fancy a casual, aesthetic all-in-one vinyl player, the Revival 65 is available now for $199.99 / £199.

MORE:

Best Bluetooth turntables 2025: wireless record players tried and tested by experts

These are the 11 coolest audio treats I’ve spotted after 48 hours at the Bristol Hi-Fi Show

15 of the best vinyl records to test your turntable

TOPICS
Esat Dedezade
Esat Dedezade
Freelance contributor
Read more
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition Turntable in four colours
This bonkers new portable turntable has a retro iMac design and a *checks notes*...radio tuner?
Victrola Wave turntable and Tempo speakers in black on a sideboard
Victrola drops Bluetooth turntables with streaming smarts and an all-in-one vinyl system at CES 2025
Lenco LBTA-165
Lenco's trinity of turntables promises user-friendly features at competitive price points
Pro-Ject T1 Evo
Pro-Ject's affordable turntable range promises high-fidelity sound and versatile features
Technics turntable with Ortofon Quintet Blue cartridge on wooden console with records in background
The best turntable deals 2025: lowest prices on great record players
Philips turntable systems and radio from new Century range
Philips' new range celebrates 100 years in audio by combining retro designs with modern versatility
Latest in Turntables
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
A woman flicking through stacks of vinyl records in a Rough Trade shop.
John Lewis to start selling vinyl records this month – and it has pretty great taste
Technics SL-1300G turntable
Not one but two turntables have burst onto our buying guide this month
Gadhouse Cosmo Solar Edition Turntable in four colours
This bonkers new portable turntable has a retro iMac design and a *checks notes*...radio tuner?
JICO Clipper MM cartridge
JICO's distinctive MM cartridge offers a flexible, dual-fit design for your vinyl needs
Linn Bedrock upgrade plinth on LP12 turntable
Update your LP12 turntable with the first-ever plinth upgrade from Linn - but it comes at a cost
Latest in News
Mixx Revival 65 Turntable
Mixx’s Revival 65 turntable blends vintage charm with modern connectivity
Roksan Atessa Streaming Amplifier in black finish on wooden rack
Roksan’s stylish Attessa Streaming Amplifier is rocking a cool £300 off thanks to this juicy deal
A modern living room with glowing Philips Hue lights, a wall mounted TV with a woman on screen and a wooden media unit below.
Philips Hue lights now work with LG OLED TVs for an Ambilight-like experience at a considerable cost
Samsung HW-Q990D soundbar system
2 of our favourite Dolby Atmos soundbars have had amazing discounts: but which should you get?
Audio Research Reference 330M floating on a black background
Audio Research’s new flagship monoblock power amp is a serious high-end powerhouse
JBL Flip 6
The eagerly awaited JBL Flip 7 Bluetooth speaker leaks ahead of launch