This Roksan streaming amplifier is £300 off, but we'd recommend this five-star Ruark alternative instead

If you are looking for a neat, compact music system that does a bit of everything but don't want to delve into hi-fi separates, then a streaming amplifier could be just what you need.

Not only do the best ones deliver engaging sound, but they also house all network streaming features, amplification, DAC, and connections into one box. That means all you have to do is add a pair of speakers to complete your system.

Right now, you can pick up the four-star Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier for £1299 at Richer Sounds – that's a massive £300 off its £1599 retail price. We really liked its friendly, easy-going presentation and stylish design but wish it delivered greater precision and bigger dynamic shifts.

Since we reviewed that model, another rival has reared its head.

At this price point, our top choice currently is the five-star Ruark Audio R610, which we would recommend instead. Not only does it sound better, but it's also £100 cheaper than the Roksan. You can pick up the Ruark R610 for £1199 at John Lewis, Sevenoaks, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier was £1599 now £1299 at Richer Sounds

If you're looking to build a system from scratch, the Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier is a solid starting point. It combines 80W per channel of amplification with great build quality, streaming smarts, and a rhythmic, agile, and musical sound. Four stars

Ruark Audio R610 Only £1199

If you're looking for five-star sound and an abundance of features, then the Ruark Audio R610 streaming amplifier is a better alternative. It's also £1000 cheaper, which is great for the bank balance. Five stars

In our Roksan Attessa Streaming Amplifier review, our review team said it “has ample personality, visual flair, and a musical, likeable presentation that will appeal to many.”

It's a jack of many trades too, with Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Tidal Connect, Spotify Connect, Internet radio, Amazon Music, Qobuz, and Deezer all on board to cater for multiple streaming needs, thanks to the BluOS streaming platform. Wi-fi and Ethernet connectivity are both on board, while file support extends up to hi-res 24-bit/192kHz PCM.

It's good, but the Ruark Audio R610 is even better. We summed it up by saying it "delivers a wonderfully modern hi-fi performance in every way—gorgeous design, ample features, and excellent sound." No wonder we gave it a much-coveted five stars.

In terms of sound, the R610 serves up a more dynamically engaging and detailed presentation, allowing high frequencies to soar while keeping basslines in check. There is also greater textural depth and body to the sound, allowing for a more involving and satisfying musical experience.

High praise is not limited to the sound, with the R610 looking absolutely fantastic. We love the handcrafted slatted wood grilles and metal details on the front. The large, five-inch, full-colour TFT screen is clear, informative, easy to read and use, and has good contrast for displaying album covers. The classy design means it'll elevate any interior you place it in.

Unlike the Roksan and its BluOS app, the R610 has no dedicated app, which is unusual for this type of streaming amplifier. It does come with a lovely rotary remote control that is intuitive to use, however, and streaming from Qobuz and Tidal's native apps was easy. For those with large NAS libraries, however, a third-party app such as M-Connect is recommended.

It has much of the same streaming features as the Roksan, with added Chromecast and file support extended to 32-bit/384kHz PCM files.

In terms of physical connections, the Ruark streaming amplifier includes a moving magnet phono stage for your turntable and an HDMI ARC input for connecting to TVs, along with digital optical and RCA analogue inputs.

There's also a UBC-C input that supports audio playback, while DAB+ and FM radio tuners are integrated.

The Ruark R610 streaming amplifier hits the right notes in almost every area that matters. While there is no discount to enjoy on this model, it is excellent value and is the best streaming amplifier we've tested at this level. Highly recommended, and you can get it now for £1199 at John Lewis and other retailers.

