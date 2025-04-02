The Musical Fidelity M2si amp might be a slight blast from the past, given we originally reviewed it back in 2019, but it's still a hugely competitive performer and up there with the very best stereo amplifiers at the money. And it's even more competitive now, thanks to a generous £320 discount at Richer Sounds for either the black or silver finishes.

Its current £479 price beats its previous low price of £499 from Black Friday last year.

To snap this deal up, you simply have to be a member of Richer Sounds' VIP program, which is quick and free to sign up to.

Musical Fidelity M2si was £799 now £479 at Richer Sounds (save £300)

The Musical Fidelity M2si could be the muscular and refined powerhouse your system needs. It goes without digital connections and even phono and headphone stages, but if you can live without them, the M2si deserves to make your shortlist at this discounted price. Five stars

Anyone looking for a new mid-range amplifier should strongly consider the Musical Fidelity M2si. It was "one of the best amplifiers we’[d] heard below the grand mark" when our reviews team evaluated it back in 2019, and while this "superb all-rounder" and "terrific performer" is no longer best-in-class at its original £799 RRP (thanks to the Arcam A5), it's still an attractive proposition for two-channel purists.

Integrated amplifiers don't get much more stripped-back than this – the Musical Fidelity does without digital connectivity and both phono and headphone stages. But, this has allowed Musical Fidelity to concentrate solely on performance – and it shows.

The M2si simply offers the basics – a remote control, six line level inputs (including a tape loop) and a home cinema bypass option to help integration into a surround system.

If you're not aching for the extra frills, though, it sounds detailed as well as dynamically expressive, and presents music on an expansive, refined soundstage that has plenty of power and punch behind it, not to mention a hard-hitting bass.

"We play a wide range of music from grand orchestral scores from John Williams to Tracy Chapman’s understated debut set and The XX’s electronica and the Musical Fidelity never disappoints," reads our Musical Fidelity M2si review.

Here, truly great sound compensates for this amplifier’s comparative lack of features, and the £479 Richer Sounds deal makes it all the more tempting.

