Please, make it stop. After four solid days, I think we've all had enough of Prime Day. The What Hi-Fi? office currently resembles the end of Apocalypse Now but with more wireless headphones. You can see it in their eyes. The horror... the horror.

Wading through endless deals will do that to a person. But when you do find one that's genuinely worthwhile, it can calm those troubled waters.

Here we have not one but two Technics deals that stand out from the rest. One of these stereo amps is a Product of the Year Award winner, while the other is a slightly lower-specced take for those on a tighter budget. Both have big money off. And both make Prime Day almost bearable. Almost.

Technics SA-C600 stereo amp Prime Day deal

Technics SA-C600 was £899 now £759 at Peter Tyson (save £140)

There isn’t much the Technics SA-C600 can’t do. It will play your CDs, stream music from your favourite service, connect to a turntable, and it has 60W per channel to power the speakers of your choosing. This is its lowest ever price. What Hi-Fi? Awards winner

Read our Technics SA-C600 review Deal also at Richer Sounds

The Award-winning SA-C600 is a do-it-all music system. Just add speakers and you're good to go. It has a built-in CD player and streaming skills aplenty, including Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Tidal, Deezer and Amazon Music.

There’s also AirPlay 2 for wireless playback directly from Apple devices, and an integrated DAB/FM radio.

But that's just the built-in skills. It also has an MM phono input for hooking up a turntable, and an optical input for connecting a TV. So it can work as the heart of your system.

Its proprietary full-digital amp technology is based on Technics' JENO (Jitter Elimination and Noise-Shaping Optimization) Engine. And there's ‘Space Tune’ room compensation processing with an additional ‘in-shelf’ option to cater for different room placements too.

Unsurprisingly, it performs brilliantly, as you would expect from a Product of the Year.

"It’s an expressive and punchy performer that builds its performance around a solid framework of surefooted rhythmic drive and expressive dynamics," we wrote in our Technics SA-C600 review.

"Details levels are good, but it is the confident way this unit organises that information into a cohesive and musical whole that really impresses."

And if its £759 price is a bit too high for you? Check out the SA-C100, which is the same basic model with some compromises.

Technics SA-C100 Prime Day deal

Technics SA-C100 streaming system was £850 now £699 (save £151)

The model down from the Award-winning SA-C600, this streaming amplifier has a built-in CD player as well as support for Bluetooth, AirPlay 2, Chromecast and streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal and Amazon Music. There's an integrated phono stage for adding a deck too. Just add speakers and you're good to go.

The C100 has a different finish to the C600, and offers 50W per channel of amplification (compared to the C600's 60W per channel).

The C600 has an extra USB port and supports MQA, but otherwise the two devices are nigh-on identical. We haven't reviewed the C100, but it's similar enough to the pricier model to give us confidence.

At £699, the C100 is £60 cheaper than the C600, so if you don't need these extra features it could be a wise buy.

