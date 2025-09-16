Hi-fi steal! This former-Award-winning Marantz amplifier has crashed in price

If you're looking to get hold of an excellent stereo amplifier for less than £500, the Marantz PM6007 remains one of the finest options out there. A former What Hi-Fi? Award-winner, the PM6007 comes packed with pedigree and not-inconsiderable heaps of acclaim.

We tested the PM6007 at £499, but as it's been around a few years, that figure has plummeted to £369 at Peter Tyson, Richer Sounds and Amazon. That's a stunning £130 saving on a very fine piece of hi-fi gear.

Best Marantz stereo amplifier deal

When reviewed the Marantz PM6007 a few years back, we awarded it five stars across the board for its excellent feature set, bold sound and substantial build quality.

We described its sound then as "smooth, full-bodied and balanced, with a pleasing spaciousness". Back when it cost a still-decent £499, we claimed it was "about as agreeable a performer as you could ask for at this price", so a drop to £369 only brings such a statement into sharper relief.

The five-star stereo amp offers 45 watts per channel and offers a range of inputs, including two pairs of stereo RCA inputs, support for a moving magnet phono stage, plus coaxial and optical inputs.

During testing, we were impressed by the performance of the amp's internal DAC, the headphone output, and the phono stage, with all three proving to be strong components that didn't compromise on sonic punch and entertainment.

The PM60007 doesn't have a USB input or Bluetooth, but there is a subwoofer output if you're looking to extend your low-end oomph. The front panel of the PM6007 features a 6.3mm headphone jack and the usual equalisation, source selection and volume controls, as you'd expect.

Best of all, you've got a choice of finishes -- silver or black -- and a choice of retailers: Peter Tyson, Amazon or Richer Sounds. Take your pick!

