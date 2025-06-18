If you're looking for a budget music streamer to add to your hi-fi system, it's quite likely that you will be considering one of WiiM's fine models, such as the superb Pro Plus. But I've spotted an even cheaper option.

You can now get the Audiolab 6000N Play streamer for the ridiculously low price of just £199 at Peter Tyson. That's even cheaper than the £219 you'll pay for the current five-star and Award-winning WiiM Pro Plus.

We reviewed the Audiolab 6000N Play in 2020 when it cost £449, but the price has dropped to £249 in recent years. Right now, however, you can get an additional £50 off if you sign up to Peter Tyson's VIP club – and it's free to join with no hidden charges.

£199 is dirt-cheap for any hi-res music streamer, especially one with Audiolab's pedigree. While it's an older model and may not have all the bells and whistles of newer units, its core network music streaming credentials remain solid.

Lowest ever price Audiolab 6000N Play was £449 now £199 at Peter Tyson (save £250 with VIP)

The Audiolab 6000N Play is a well-equipped hi-res streamer with DLNA and UPnP capability, and produces a clear, informative and entertaining sound. Anyone looking for a budget music streamer should jump at the chance to own this five-star performer. Sign up for the free Peter Tyson VIP club to get this super low price.

The 6000N Play is superb value for this ultra-budget deal price. Whether you're looking to modernise an old hi-fi system with network streaming capabilities or simply have a strict budget, this is a fine option at a great price.

With its screenless front, the Audiolab 6000N Play is an unassuming piece of kit, but inside lies Audiolab's hi-fi expertise coupled DTS’s Play-Fi hi-res, multi-room streaming platform.

You have an array of streaming services at your fingertips, including Spotify Connect, Tidal, Amazon Music, Qobuz, TuneIn internet radio and more. As an older product, it may not have support for newer features such as Qobuz Connect and Tidal Connect, but it has the basics covered nicely.

The Audiolab at its core is a network player with DLNA and UPnP compatibility, meaning it can play hi-res music files up to 24-bit/192kHz from a networked server or music library stored on a hard drive.

The unit is controlled via the third-party DTS Play-Fi app, which we found to be relatively fuss-free and simple to use in our testing for all the basic controls, even if it's perhaps not as slick and sophisticated as newer options from WiiM or BluOS.

The Audiolab has a couple of nice features at your disposal too, such as the ability to assign up to six custom presets so you can hit a button and be taken straight to the source of your choosing, whether that’s a streaming service or your favourite internet radio station.

We were “agreeably entertained” during testing, calling the 6000N Play an “insightful and involving listen” and an “affordable way to implement streaming into your system without compromising sonic quality”. Pricier (and newer) streamers such as the Bluesound Node (2024) and Cambridge Audio MXN10 will offer greater punch and dynamic subtlety, but the 6000N Play counters with a clarity, openness and a down-the-middle tonal balance that remains a pleasing listen.

Being able to snag a former Award-winner that is still ongoing for this super-low £199 deal price is unheard of. So if you've been in the market for a network music streamer that suits your needs and tight budget, don't miss out on this fantastic Audiolab deal.

MORE:

Read our original Audiolab 6000N Play review

Here's our pick of the best music streamers you can buy right now

The one thing you should check before buying second-hand hi-fi