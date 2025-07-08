WiiM has made a name for itself in the affordable hi-fi market for producing decent budget music streamers, so it's always a good day when they are discounted even further.

Today is one of them. For its Prime Day sales event, Amazon has slashed the prices of the five-star WiiM Pro Plus and step-up WiiM Ultra (pictured top) by 20 per cent – and specialist hi-fi retailers Richer Sounds, Sevenoaks and Peter Tyson have followed suit.

In fact, they have actually undercut Amazon at the time of writing for both products – albeit only by 20p!

A worthy What Hi-Fi? winner, the WiiM Pro Plus won us (and many other hi-fi fans) over thanks to its compact, feature-packed form that performs admirably for its original £219 asking price – now just £175.20 for Prime Day.

The WiiM Ultra is also a great way of adding wireless streaming powers to any hi-fi system, and the better option of the two if you have more cash to splash to gain extra performance – it's now £279.20 at Amazon.

Which WiiM streamer should you buy?

Whichever WiiM streamer best suits your budget, both are highly recommendable at their launch prices, let alone their discounted Prime Day ones.

For the money, the little Pro Plus lets you quickly and easily add streaming skills to most home setups, with the WiiM offering a robust set of connectivity options – optical and RCA line-level inputs/outputs mean it can connect to most amplifiers.

Streaming-wise, it's as feature-rich as you can get: there's dual-band wi-fi, Bluetooth, built-in Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2 support. An intuitive app makes it quick and easy to stream tracks from popular music services such as Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, Qobuz, Deezer, Amazon Music, Pandora, TuneIn, and plenty more.

But how does it sound, we hear you ask? Based on our testing, our reviewers reported it delivers great sound considering the wallet-friendly asking price. As we said in our review: “the WiiM Pro Plus is hard to lay a glove on at the price. It sounds poised and accomplished, it has a surprisingly well-executed control app, and it’s ready to form the basis of a multi-room system too."

For £175, you can't really go wrong. That said, if you can stretch to £279, you'll be richly rewarded by the gains in connectivity and performance that the Ultra brings.

While you get the same streaming functionality as the Pro Plus, the Ultra adds HDMI ARC and phono connections that allow you to hook up a TV and turntable, respectively.

And in terms of sound quality, our review experts compared the two directly, concluding: "The Ultra offers a more full-bodied and expansive sound, with greater muscle and dynamism than the Pro Plus. The smaller sibling still knits music together quite cohesively for its budget price, but the Ultra’s more mature and capable sound reveals more about the music being played."

Really, the choice between the two comes down to your budget and perhaps even how much you value proper TV HDMI integration and that built-in phono stage, particularly if your turntable doesn't have one built in itself.

Whichever you choose, you sure are getting a bargain this Prime Day.

