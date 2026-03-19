From DACs to desktop speakers, here are the best desktop audio deals for your workspace
Add a bit of hi-fi to your home office
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Whether it's for work or pleasure, a lot of us now spend an awful lot of time at our desktops at home.
You'll want some decent audio to help pass the time then – and we've got just the suggestions for you.
From studio-grade headphones to powerful compact speakers to versatile DACs, we've got you covered with sizzling savings.
So whether you have a home workstation that could do with some brightening up, a computer-based hi-fi setup or just some headphones to take into the office, check out the deals below.
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.