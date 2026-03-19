Whether it's for work or pleasure, a lot of us now spend an awful lot of time at our desktops at home.

You'll want some decent audio to help pass the time then – and we've got just the suggestions for you.

From studio-grade headphones to powerful compact speakers to versatile DACs, we've got you covered with sizzling savings.

So whether you have a home workstation that could do with some brightening up, a computer-based hi-fi setup or just some headphones to take into the office, check out the deals below.