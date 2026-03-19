From DACs to desktop speakers, here are the best desktop audio deals for your workspace

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Add a bit of hi-fi to your home office

The Chord Mojo 2, Beyerdynamic DT 700 Pro X, Sony WH-1000XM6 and Elac Debut ConneX DCB41 press images
(Image credit: Future)

Whether it's for work or pleasure, a lot of us now spend an awful lot of time at our desktops at home.

You'll want some decent audio to help pass the time then – and we've got just the suggestions for you.

Daniel Furn
Daniel Furn
Staff Writer, Deals

Daniel Furn is a staff writer at What Hi-Fi? focused on all things deal-related. He studied Magazine Journalism at the University of Sheffield before working as a freelance journalist covering film, TV, gaming, and consumer tech. Outside of work, he can be found travelling far-flung corners of the globe, playing badminton, and watching the latest streaming sensation (in 4K HDR, of course).

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