A lot of people love Sonos. We can see why, as the company's recent app debacle notwithstanding, it's capable of making extremely high-quality products that work beautifully within the same ecosystem. Sonos is a way of life for some, and that's completely understandable.

To help those Sonos devotees get the best deals during Prime Day, we've rounded up the finest discounts and put them all in one place. Do note, however, that not all of these deals come from Amazon, with the Prime Day giants seemingly running low on a lot of key Sonos stock.

Don't worry, as the likes of John Lewis and Richer Sounds are here to plug the gaps and ensure you don't miss out on a lovely deal.

Wireless speakers

Five stars Save £80 Sonos Era 100: was £249 now £169 at John Lewis The Sonos Era 100 is our favourite wireless speaker packing in an astonishing amount of streaming and playback features alongside enjoyable sound. This Prime Day is the perfect time to buy if you've been shopping around, as the Era 100 drops to one of the lowest prices we've ever seen over at John Lewis.

Lowest price on black finish

Save £132 Sonos Move 2: was £449 now £317 at John Lewis The Sonos Move 2 is an immensely impressive wireless speaker in many regards. It sounds clear and punchy, it works brilliantly within the Sonos ecosystem and it's packed with streaming features. We thought its initial price was a tad steep, but now that it's well over £100, that reservation doesn't really apply here.

Lowest price on black finish

Wireless headphones

Soundbars

Five stars Save £410 Sonos Arc: was £899 now £489 at Amazon The Sonos Arc is a soundbar that we continue to endorse, even with its five-star successor firmly assuming its spot since it launched towards the end of last year. With its expansive, dynamic and detailed sound, alongside a wealth of wireless streaming options, the Arc remains an excellent choice for those hunting for a Dolby Atmos soundbar, especially with £410 slashed from the price.

