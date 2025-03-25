These cheap Sony headphones are the best deal I can recommend during the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon's Spring Deal Days event is underway, and deals have been quite sparse. There are a decent amount of five-star Sony headphone models with a good discount available now, but the one that caught my interest the most isn't one of the more popular models.

The Sony WH-CH520 are one of the cheapest wireless headphones that Sony makes. We gave them five stars when we reviewed them at their full price of £49, thanks to a solid build and engaging sound for such affordable value.

These are now even cheaper than before, as they're available for £36 at Amazon – and you won't get a better sound for anywhere near this ultra-budget price.

While the step-up WH-CH720N model boasts even more detail and dynamics along with noise-cancelling for £75 at Amazon (and this is a great deal on another five-star model), I think it would be remiss of us to ignore the cheaper, no-frills CH520 – especially if you're looking for genuinely affordable, good-sounding cans during this flash sale.

Five stars Sony WH-CH520 wireless over-ears was £49 now £36 at Amazon (save £13)

For the cost of roughly five cups of coffee, you can grab one of the best cheap wireless headphones for a great discount price. Sony has managed to sacrifice as little quality as they possibly can with the CH520, and the results are truly impressive: you won't get such a balanced, engaging sound anywhere else near at this price. If have the tightest budget and can live without ANC, this is the one to consider.

Lowest deal price is on the black, blue and white colourways.

The Sony WH-CH520 won us over thanks to their great combination of decent build quality, impressive features and very good sound quality.

Obviously you have to keep the price at the forefront of your mind. Yes, they do feel a bit plasticky, but that's to be expected at this end of the market. They're built to last, and comfortable to wear.

While there's no active noise cancellation (ANC), we wouldn't expect it at this price (and honestly, I don't miss it either). And you do get Bluetooth multipoint for pairing to multiple devices at a time and switching between them seamlessly, which is handy.

You get voice controls too, and the battery lasts a marathon 50 hours. Suddenly, the lack of ANC doesn't seem to matter anymore.

It's the sound quality that really impressed us. Their bass is deep and controlled; "They hit reasonably hard, and keep bass firmly in its lane where it can’t interfere with the midrange activity above," we wrote in our review.

The midrange lacks a little clarity, but it handles vocals with eloquence, while the treble has plenty of body. Yes, they could do with a bit more everything, including dynamic range, but what headphones at this price couldn't?

If you want a pair of wireless over-ear headphones that are genuinely cheap, have all the basic features sorted and sound great – these Sonys at their £36 discount price at Amazon right now are the ones I'd highly recommend.

