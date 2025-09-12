If you're on the hunt for a pair of the best wireless headphones, then no doubt the Sony XM6 and Apple AirPods Max will be high up on your wishlist. Allow me to add the Focal Bathys into the mix as well.

I appreciate they are a little more expensive, but you are guaranteed the quality that Focal has come to be known for. If you've been put off by the price previously, then you'll be glad to hear that they have now been discounted down to £549 at Peter Tyson.

These headphones offer outstanding five-star sound quality with a clear, detailed, and balanced sound signature, making them perfect for serious audiophiles. We originally tested them at £699, so here you have the opportunity to save £150 – not to be sniffed at.

Best Focal Bathys wireless headphones deal

Five stars Save 21% Focal Bathys : was £699 now £549 at Peter Tyson Save a respectable £150 on this fantastic pair of five-star headphones. Outstanding features include two different levels of ANC, a transparency mode, aptX Adaptive support and a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz. You'll also get around 30 hours of listening time per charge, which is more than enough for most people. Five stars

The Focal Bathys are some of the finest premium Bluetooth cans you can buy, and while you would expect excellent sound quality from a pair that costs over twice as much as the Sony WH-1000XM5, (if you hunt around for discounts), these over-ears don't disappoint.

This being a pair of Focal headphones, there's plenty of flair to the Bathys' design. They do rein it in enough, though, to temper the look-at-me nature of those large, hole-ridden aluminium ear cups and light-up logos with enough class and subtlety to be taken seriously.

The Bathys offer 30 hours of battery life and charging via USB-C, while two different levels of noise cancelling ('soft' or 'silent') are at your disposal, together with a 'Transparent' mode. Codec support extends to SBC, AAC and aptX Adaptive.

You can even access a USB-DAC mode that supports 24-bit/192kHz through their USB-C port.

It's how they sound, though, that will make you fall in love with Focal's premium wireless cans. These are headphones that do a startling job of giving your music a bold, meaty presence within a wide, all-encompassing soundscape, granting you the sort of cinematic listening experience that is rarely found in wireless models.

The Bathys make music sound atmospheric, emotive and involving, with rich mids and lows providing sonic power without clouding those key details or particulars. To quote our Focal Bathys review: “For a wireless headphone performance, it’s among the most engaging we have heard.” High praise indeed.

If you are serious about over-ear wireless sound, don't miss out on this excellent Peter Tyson deal.

MORE:

How do active noise-cancelling headphones work? Are they worth it?

The best noise-cancelling headphones you can buy

And our pick of the best wireless headphones