It’s finally happened. I was blown away by the Sony WH-1000XM6 wireless headphones when I tested them, but I was also aware that people might prefer to wait until there was a good deal on them before taking the plunge. Well, that time could be now.

Over at Amazon, the silver pair has dropped from £399 to £329. That’s a superb £70 saving, which in my eyes makes it their first big discount and an impressive one at that.

The Sonys are the current class leaders and a great buy at their full asking price, so this saving needs to be shouted from the rooftops!

Arguably the best noise-cancelling headphones money can buy, the WH-1000XM6 are amazing all-round performers that tick virtually every box you can think of.

They look stylish, yet subtle and are extremely comfortable to wear for long periods. Add stunning noise-cancelling and a properly foldable design into the equation, and you have the perfect travel companions.

Codec support includes SBC, AAC and Sony’s higher-quality LDAC, and they are also compatible with Bluetooth LE Audio and Auracast.

In terms of noise-cancelling, the Sonys are on top of their game and use six mics on each earcup, which work with their adaptive NC optimiser.

This tech monitors and constantly adapts to outside noise as you’re moving around, and the results are excellent with low-frequency and midrange rumbles consistently held at bay, leaving you free to enjoy your music.

Call quality is excellent, too. You’ll have no problem being heard as voices are isolated from background noise extremely well. Even pesky wind noise is cancelled out.

Oh, and did we say they sound sensational?

In fact, in our Sony WH-1000XM6 review, we went so far as to say the headphones “deliver the most detailed, dynamic, precise and open sound we’ve heard from a wireless Sony flagship.”

We were blown away by their ability to entertain with any genre of music thrown their way, from rock and pop to classical and hip-hop. They manage to make even rivals like the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones "sound out of their depth” in comparison.

The drop from £399 to £329 on Amazon (for the silver finish) is the XM6’s first significant price cut and seriously tempting – strike now, before the price goes back up.

