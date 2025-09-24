Review samples of the Bowers & Wilkins Px8 S2, its new flagship noise-cancelling headphones, are out there, and you might have already read a couple of verdicts before you arrived here.

But, if you're (sensibly) holding out for our final verdict, you're going to have to wait just a little longer as we're crossing the i's and dotting the t's on a couple of atypical issues we spotted with our sample before giving them a star rating.

We were lucky enough to be included in the first wave of samples and have been deep in the throes of testing for days now.

On our travels, though, we’ve encountered a couple of atypical connectivity issues through the Bowers & Wilkins app, relating to pairing and sound modes, which we think just need checking over.

This has resulted in us calling in a second review sample of the Px8 S2, which Bowers & Wilkins has been kind enough to supply, and we are now going through the testing process as I type.

The quirks we’ve encountered don’t affect sound quality (which is very promising), but they relate to the user experience. We just want to do our due diligence and ensure we’ve been as thorough as possible by calling in a second pair to see how they are to use.

Why go to the trouble if you've done the majority of the testing and the issues don't affect audio quality? It's because we always want our buying advice to be as accurate as possible.

Get the What Hi-Fi? Newsletter The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Reviews are the building blocks of What Hi-Fi? and are something we don’t take lightly. We strive to bring you the most thorough verdicts on hi-fi, TV and home cinema, and reaching those verdicts can take a little time.

We dedicate days of testing to bring you verdicts you can trust, and every so often, we have to spend a little longer and go that extra mile when something comes up on our radar while we are putting a product through its paces.

Rest assured, we’ll be delivering our full verdict once we’ve put the second sample through its paces and are happy our review is 100 per cent accurate. Stay tuned!

MORE:

Bowers & Wilkins pledges its new flagship wireless cans are the "best headphones we have ever created"

How do active noise-cancelling headphones work? Are they worth it?

Our pick of the best wireless headphones for all budgets