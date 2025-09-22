If you want active noise cancellation without having to pay through the nose for it, the Sony WH-CH720N over-ears are the headphones we'd seriously recommend.

And right now, they're just £69 at Amazon, making them only a £1 off the best price we've ever seen them (which was during Prime Day).

That's a £30 saving on an already incredibly affordable price across Black, Navy and White. If you're after the Pink, you'll have to part with an extra fiver.

The Sony WH-CH720N have pride of place amongst the best wireless headphones on the market.

They're five-star cans with a What Hi-Fi? Award to boot, and what we really love about them is the performance-per-pound value, giving you active noise cancellation without having to break the bank.

Sony's budget-friendly over-ears are an extremely competitive offering, not only on price, but on their forceful, robust sound performance and solid build quality.

And, as already mentioned, the ANC is great considering the price, with two modes – full noise cancelling and ambient sound – both controllable via the Sony Headphones mobile app.

While the Sony WH-1000XM5 or Apple AirPods Max will set you back hundreds of pounds, the Sony WH-CH720N will cost you just £69 at Amazon, without having to sacrifice too much on audio fidelity or ANC.

Sure, they're not the most attractive pair of headphones you'll ever see, but if the brief is to deliver a solid, substantially made and reasonably comfortable pair of over-ears, they certainly deliver.

In our full review, we said: "Uncluttered and unassuming, this is a pair of headphones designed to get the job done. No fuss. No flourishes. All business."

So, finding these Sony WH-CH720N headphones for just £69 is a pretty big deal. A £30 saving on some of our favourite budget headphones is a discount not to be missed.

And if ANC isn't a priority for you and you want to go even cheaper, you can pick up the WH-CH720N's even more affordable sibling, the Sony WH-CH520N for just £33 at Amazon.

