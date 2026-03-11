Amazon's Spring Deal Days are in full swing, but you'll have to be quick if you want to grab a bargain as these low prices are only sticking around until March 16th.

And while only a week ago the Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones were £199, they've now dropped to just £161 at Amazon for the occasion.

That's the lowest price we've ever seen, beating the £169 we saw during Black Friday. A slight caveat though, this discount is only on the Black/Copper model. If you're after just Black or White, you'll have to pay £30 more.

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless headphones may be an older model than their closest rivals, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra and Sony XM6, but they'll also cost you far less, especially at this discount price, while still offering a packed-out spec sheet.

Our expert testers remarked that they have the "same old supreme Sennheiser sound in a great-value package". And alongside that, they've also got effective ANC and a whopping 60 hours of battery life, blowing the competition out of the water.

There's also the opportunity to switch to wired listening – either through the supplied 2.5mm to 3.5mm audio cable or a USB-C to USB-C (not supplied).

Feature-wise, there's a lot on offer, too. There's support for high-quality aptX Adaptive, one of the highest-quality Bluetooth codecs around, which is backwards-compatible with aptX if you don’t own one of the handfuls of devices supporting the newer Adaptive codec.

Plus, they are Bluetooth 5.2-compliant, meaning you can connect to multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously and switch between them with ease.

All of this can be managed via the Sennheiser Control app, a useful companion where you can experiment with EQ, adjust ANC settings and perform a 'Sound Check'.

And in terms of sound, they're a competitive offering. In our full review, we said: “They sound sharp and sprightly, and that added leanness hasn’t come at the expense of substance across the frequencies: highs are well-honed, mids are pleasingly plump, and lows strike a good balance between being taut and tubby.

"When first playing music through them, we are also struck by their tonal balance, which has shed a layer or two of the richness that has characterised older Momentums, in favour of more neutrality this time round. That’s no bad thing.”

At just £161 at Amazon, it's certainly a price that's hard to resist if you're in the market for some new wireless cans.

MORE:

Read our full Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review

Our pick of the best wireless headphones you can buy right now

And check out the best on-ear headphones: our expert pick of wired and wireless pairs