Wham! Bowers & Wilkins' punchy-sounding wireless earbuds crash to a new low

The Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 are sure to win many fans. At their mid-to-premium price point, they're an attractive blend of comfort, style and performance that we feel can mix it up with the market's finest alternatives, and with the B&W prestige and pedigree that many buyers crave, the appeal is clear.

If you can't quite stretch to the glory of the Award-winning Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 flagship buds, the Pi6 are the next best thing, and thanks to this deal, you can grab the chic buds for just £179 at Amazon, a saving of £40 from their original £219 RRP.

Best Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 wireless earbuds deal

Lowest-ever price! Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 was £219 now £179 at Amazon (save £40)

Despite us only having reviewed them a few months ago, the Bowers & Wilkins Pi6 have enjoyed a solid price reduction at Amazon. This is the lowest price we've discovered for the Pi6, and while £40 isn't a colossal figure, any saving at this point in the robust-sounding buds' life is to be welcomed with open arms.

Best deal on Forest Green finish

Here's a compliment to the Pi6: they remind us of the Pi8, at least from the outside. When placed side by side, it’s pretty tricky to tell the Pi6 apart from their flagship cousins thanks to the former buds' similar dimensions and classy, premium-feeling construction.

There's no shortage of features, either. General noise cancelling capabilities are solid, and while there's no spatial audio implementation, the Pi6 can handle 24-bit/96kHz audio transmission thanks to their support for the hi-res aptX Adaptive codec alongside the more standard AAC and SBC options. Call quality is strong, whereas 24 hours of total battery life (with two hours of playtime offered from a 15-minute boost) is enough to keep up with the Award-winning Sony WF-1000XM5.

The Pi6’s 12mm drivers are scaled-down versions of the units found in the five-star Px7 S2e over-ears, lending the buds a powerful, robust character that excels with certain genres. Rock, hip-hop and big orchestral numbers fare especially well thanks to the buds' potent sound, but there's enough detail and bass snap to keep all comers happy. To quote from our review: "There’s no hollowness or a feeling of the buds saying 'that’ll do' – instead, instrumental timbres are filled in to provide the full sonic picture rather than just a rough approximation".

This is the first major discount we've seen for the Pi6, but we don't know how long stocks will last at Amazon.

