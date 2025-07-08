This Prime Day deal sees Bose's five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds crash to just £189 – save over £100!

Looking for top-tier wireless buds this Amazon Prime Day? Look no further than the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds that have just crashed to their lowest-ever price.

Voted as the best wireless earbuds for noise-cancelling and one of our favourite sports and workout earbuds, the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are now an astonishing £111 off.

Now just £189 at Amazon if you have a Prime membership, this is by far the best discount we've ever seen on these five-star buds, available in black, white or 'lunar blue' finishes.

Note, also, that we've got the Bose QuietComfort Ultra (2nd Gen) buds in for testing, so it's up to you whether you want to discover our assessment of the latest buds or pick up a bargain on the older generation model. It's up to you!

Save £111 Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds: was £300 now £189 at Amazon The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are the best noise-cancelling earbuds that provide a comfy fit and excellent sound quality. We called them "expensive, but worth it" in our review, and now they're £111 off, you can pretty much disregard that expensive tag altogether. Punchy, musical sound with a weighty bass for just £189 in both black and white finishes if you have a Prime membership: a true bargain for excellent noise-cancelling earbuds.

Non-Prime membership price: £200 (save £100)

The five-star QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are Bose's flagship buds, and when we first got our hands on them, we found them to be mighty impressive, even with a £300 price tag. Now that the price has been slashed thanks to this excellent Prime Day deal, they're incredibly easy to recommend.

The QuietComfort Ultra's most impressive feature? Noise-cancelling, meaning you'll get clear audio, even in the noisiest of environments. Powered by Bose's CustomTune calibration tech, the noise around you is surveyed by a tone that'll then adjust your sound to suit your surroundings.

Then, there's Aware mode that takes it one step further, balancing out the noise of your music and your environment when you need to hear a bit of both. Plus, a few other customisable presets are built-in, too.

While we found the addition of Immersive Audio (Bose's spatial audio tech) a little hit-and-miss during testing, these are no doubt still excellent wireless earbuds.

Feature-wise, they're a huge step up from their predecessors when it comes to call quality, suppressing background noise with ease.

And let's not forget they're seriously comfy with super soft Bose tips that don't burrow in your ears but still manage to maintain a great seal.

Just £189 at Amazon is a seriously competitive price for these stellar operators, especially when up against their biggest rival, the Sony XF-1000XMS, which are also currently enjoying their own Prime Day price of just £179 at Amazon.

