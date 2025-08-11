These five-star Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds have crashed back down to their lowest ever price
We haven't seen a deal as good as this since Prime Day
The excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds may not be the newest Bose buds around, now that the QC Ultra (2nd Gen) are on the market, but they still deliver five-star quality and are heck of a lot cheaper – especially with this deal.
On sale for just £189 at Amazon this is the lowest price we've seen them drop to (matching Prime Day), and it makes these OG buds a whopping £110 cheaper than the 2nd Gen.
So, if you're looking for some of the best wireless earbuds at a discount price, now could be the time to strike.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds were a staple on our best wireless buds list for their noise-cancelling capabilities – and they've only been bumped off by the 2nd Gen model. But they still deliver a punchy, musical sound, excellent ANC, weighty bass and great comfort. For this massive saving, you can grab them in Black, White or Diamond. For Blue, you'll have to pay £10 more.
The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are excellent five-star buds, and while we've mentioned that the 2nd Gen successors have now hit the market, the originals still provide a good chunk of their performance and offer plenty of appeal – and they'll cost you £110 less.
You don't get wireless charging but more importantly you do get Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive), 6 hours of battery life (and 24 hours with the charging case), noise-cancelling, and a pair of buds that's lighter than the newer model.
They also deliver comfort and sound quality, which makes them great for long-term use and perfect for fans of solid, weighty bass and punchy audio.
The integration of Bose Immersive Audio means they're kitted out with the company's spatial audio tech, too (but be aware it hits your battery life).
So, pick up the buds for just £189 at Amazon right now and save yourself some serious money while still enjoying some of the best wireless buds on the market.
If you want the full lowdown on how they compare with the newer model you can weigh up all the specs in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen) head-to-head.
MORE:
Read the full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review
And our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review
These are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now
The latest hi-fi, home cinema and tech news, reviews, buying advice and deals, direct to your inbox.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.