The excellent Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds may not be the newest Bose buds around, now that the QC Ultra (2nd Gen) are on the market, but they still deliver five-star quality and are heck of a lot cheaper – especially with this deal.

On sale for just £189 at Amazon this is the lowest price we've seen them drop to (matching Prime Day), and it makes these OG buds a whopping £110 cheaper than the 2nd Gen.

So, if you're looking for some of the best wireless earbuds at a discount price, now could be the time to strike.

The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds are excellent five-star buds, and while we've mentioned that the 2nd Gen successors have now hit the market, the originals still provide a good chunk of their performance and offer plenty of appeal – and they'll cost you £110 less.

You don't get wireless charging but more importantly you do get Bluetooth 5.3 (SBC, AAC, aptX Adaptive), 6 hours of battery life (and 24 hours with the charging case), noise-cancelling, and a pair of buds that's lighter than the newer model.

They also deliver comfort and sound quality, which makes them great for long-term use and perfect for fans of solid, weighty bass and punchy audio.

The integration of Bose Immersive Audio means they're kitted out with the company's spatial audio tech, too (but be aware it hits your battery life).

So, pick up the buds for just £189 at Amazon right now and save yourself some serious money while still enjoying some of the best wireless buds on the market.

If you want the full lowdown on how they compare with the newer model you can weigh up all the specs in our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) vs QC Ultra Earbuds (1st Gen) head-to-head.

MORE:

Read the full Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds review

And our Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds (2nd Gen) review

These are the best wireless earbuds on the market right now