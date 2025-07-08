It's Amazon Prime Day, meaning there are deals out there on everything from TVs and home cinema gear to savings on hi-fi and headphones.

Wireless earbuds are, understandably, also a major target for deals, and we've found a particularly good one on our favourite pair of Award-winning earbuds.

The premium Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Bluetooth earbuds are down to their previous near-best price of £299 (down from £349), but there's a twist; you won't find this Prime Day deal on Amazon.

Instead, it's Sevenoaks Sound & Vision that has the Pi8 with £50 slashed from the price, though you can also find them for the same price at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

I use these earbuds daily on account of their rich, dynamic, and refined sound, and while they're pricier than the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM5, their audiophile-quality sound is worth the extra outlay in my opinion.

Personally speaking, they're practically unrivalled when it comes to comfort too, meaning I can wear them for hours without feeling the need to re-adjust or take a break from these buds.

And I mean hours, as these B&W buds are capable of supplying six and a half hours of listening time on a single charge; that's with ANC on.

Bowers & Wilkins has even gone as far as supplying a charging case that can accept audio signals via a USB-C socket and wirelessly ‘retransmit’ them to the earbuds.

This means you can plug in and play from legacy devices that don’t have Bluetooth, such as legacy hi-fi gear or in-flight entertainment systems.

Amazon has dropped the ball with the Pi8 this Prime Day; the black model appears to be out of stock, and the other finishes are all sitting north of £319.

If you want to snag these earbuds for just £299, you can find them at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.

