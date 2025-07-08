These Award-winning wireless earbuds are on sale for Prime Day, but you won't find them on Amazon
The Award-winning Pi8 buds for a seriously low price
It's Amazon Prime Day, meaning there are deals out there on everything from TVs and home cinema gear to savings on hi-fi and headphones.
Wireless earbuds are, understandably, also a major target for deals, and we've found a particularly good one on our favourite pair of Award-winning earbuds.
The premium Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 Bluetooth earbuds are down to their previous near-best price of £299 (down from £349), but there's a twist; you won't find this Prime Day deal on Amazon.
Instead, it's Sevenoaks Sound & Vision that has the Pi8 with £50 slashed from the price, though you can also find them for the same price at Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.
The Bowers & Wilkins Pi8 won a What Hi-Fi? Award in 2024 and hold fast as our top premium pick amongst the best wireless earbuds. Sensational levels of detail, natural and refined sound and competitive ANC packed into the most enjoyable earbuds from B&W to date.
I use these earbuds daily on account of their rich, dynamic, and refined sound, and while they're pricier than the likes of the AirPods Pro 2 and Sony WF-1000XM5, their audiophile-quality sound is worth the extra outlay in my opinion.
Personally speaking, they're practically unrivalled when it comes to comfort too, meaning I can wear them for hours without feeling the need to re-adjust or take a break from these buds.
And I mean hours, as these B&W buds are capable of supplying six and a half hours of listening time on a single charge; that's with ANC on.
Bowers & Wilkins has even gone as far as supplying a charging case that can accept audio signals via a USB-C socket and wirelessly ‘retransmit’ them to the earbuds.
This means you can plug in and play from legacy devices that don’t have Bluetooth, such as legacy hi-fi gear or in-flight entertainment systems.
Amazon has dropped the ball with the Pi8 this Prime Day; the black model appears to be out of stock, and the other finishes are all sitting north of £319.
If you want to snag these earbuds for just £299, you can find them at Sevenoaks Sound & Vision, Peter Tyson and Richer Sounds.
Lewis Empson is a Senior Staff Writer on What Hi-Fi?. He was previously Gaming and Digital editor for Cardiff University's 'Quench Magazine', Lewis graduated in 2021 and has since worked on a selection of lifestyle magazines and regional newspapers. Outside of work, he enjoys gaming, gigs and regular cinema trips.
