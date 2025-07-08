Apple's AirPods Pro 2 are enjoying a tempting discount during the Amazon Prime Day sales event, with the tech giant's flagship earbuds now available at their lowest-ever price.

For just £179 at Amazon, you can grab this five-star pair of the best AirPods with a £50 saving on their usual retail price of £229 – that's the best deal we've seen on them all year.

As an Apple user myself, the AirPods Pro 2 are my go-to wireless earbuds, and I've been using them daily for the past three years. Apple's flagship in-ear buds are splendid performers, especially for iOS users, and with plenty of free feature updates in the last couple of years keeping them fresh and up-to-date.

This fantastic £50 discount doesn't come around very often, so you'll have to act fast to secure this limited time deal.

Best Apple AirPods Pro 2 wireless earbuds deal

Five stars Save £50 Apple AirPods Pro 2: was £229 now £179 at Amazon The AirPods Pro 2 are Apple's best-sounding earbuds, leading us to award them a well-deserved five-star rating when we reviewed both the original Lightning and new USB-C variants. Comfortable fit, good ANC quality, enjoyable sound and seamless use with iOS devices, these AirPods Pro 2 are continually being updated with new features. This £50 saving on the current USB-C model is terrific value.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the earbuds that finally brought Apple into five-star territory after a swathe of four-star reviews from us. For us, they're the best in-ear AirPods you can get right now – apart from the over-ear and far more expensive AirPods Max that are also five-star winners.

The AirPods Pro 2 excel in pretty much every key area of wireless performance. We're talking a competitive total battery life of around 30 hours and intuitive use with iOS devices, as well as solid voice call quality and wireless charging capabilities.

Then there's the AirPods Pro 2's very capable noise-cancelling, which, while not quite on the same level as Bose's best, dampens external noises in a way that feels natural and adapts smoothly according to your surroundings.

You also get full spatial audio, user-friendly conversation mode, neat touch controls, and plenty of additional iOS-only features – including health-related features such as a handy hearing test.

Sonically, the AirPods Pro 2 are hugely entertaining, even if newer rivals such as the Sony WF-1000XM5 offer even greater insight and rhythmic ability. There's clarity and detail to be found on the Apple buds, but what impressed us during our tests was how rich and powerful the Pro 2 were capable of sounding.

They're also rhythmically adept, adding a feeling of drive and propulsion to tunes and giving your music the energy and momentum it needs in order to feel truly exciting.

As we stated in our review: "We knew Apple was serious about sound when we heard the AirPods Max headphones, and it’s fantastic to see it bring that level of quality performance to the more affordable AirPods Pro range."

There is no shortage of steep competition at this price point from Sony, Bose and B&W, but the AirPods Pro 2 remain a friendly, feature-packed and great-sounding pair of wireless earbuds, especially if you are ensconced in Apple's ecosystem.

And they're even better value thanks to this superb deal price of £179 at Amazon – snap them up before this deal disappears!

