Amazon Prime Day is still a few days away, but I've already spotted a pretty tempting saving on one of our favourite five-star pairs of wireless earbuds.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 have been one of our go-to recommendations for quite some time now, and the black finish is now available for £189 over at Amazon. This price isn't a million miles away from their lowest ever price of £175 and still represents a very healthy £84 saving.

Now, obviously, you can go ahead and buy now if you feel the urge to get the deal done, but this might be one product that is destined to dip a little further when Prime Day actually kicks off on Tuesday, 8th July.

Best Sony WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds deal

Sony WF-1000XM5 was £259 now £189 (save £70)

Sony's class-leading WF-1000XM5 wireless earbuds sound unbelievably clear, detailed and refined. They also pack in some of the most extensive features available for the price. Few rivals exist that are capable of touching them, especially with this amount of money off.

(Black finish only)

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are still among the best wireless earbuds in town, despite being around three years old.

Other flagship rivals have been and gone, yet the Sonys are still there, mixing it up with the very best of Bose, JBL, Technics and more.

The XM5 support Sony 360 Reality Audio, Multipoint Bluetooth, Adaptive Sound Control and the brand's handy Speak-to-Chat feature. The responsive touch controls are also flexible, allowing you to change volume and sound modes simultaneously.

Battery life is eight hours from a single charge, with the carry case adding an extra 16 hours to the equation.

In our Sony WF-1000XM5 review, we said, "There’s an openness which we haven’t really heard from wireless earbuds at this level before, and the definition and texture that shines through is quite exceptional".

Their sound is balanced and cohesive, with the Sonys boasting a superb sense of timing and rhythmic drive.

Now £189 at Amazon isn't the lowest price we've spotted the Sony WF-1000XM5 at. They hit £175 back in December last year, and I honestly wouldn't be surprised to see them drop this low long-term, possibly starting on Amazon Prime Day, which runs from the 8th July to the 11th July.

Could they drop even lower? We'll have to wait and see.

MORE:

Our pick of the best wireless earbuds for every budget

Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds vs Sony WF-1000XM5: which are better?

AirPods Pro 3: everything we know so far and 5 features we want from Apple's next flagship wireless earbuds