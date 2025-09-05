Sony’s five-star WF-C510 earbuds drop to their lowest price this year

If you're on the hunt for wireless earbuds that deliver great sound with minimal fuss, then it doesn't get much better than the Sony WF-C510.

With a compact, comfortable design and solid, musical sound, we had no reservations in rating them five stars and making them a What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner.

Better still, they're now discounted down to £38.49 at Amazon. That's a 30 per cent discount off their £54.99 list price and puts them less than £1 more than their lowest ever price.

The best price is on the slightly luminous yellow finish, although other colourways including black and white, are available at a slightly higher cost.

Save 30% Sony WF-C510: was £54.99 now £38.49 at Amazon For a bargain price these earbuds produce excellent sound quality, a solid 11-hour battery life, multipoint Bluetooth connectivity and an IPX4 water resistance rating. It's fair to say that the build quality could be better, but if you're happy forgoing a premium finish for an affordable price, then this is the deal for you.

What Hi-Fi? Awards 2024 winner

They deliver great sound with minimal fuss, offering solid, weighty and driven audio with serious power behind bass notes – all while maintaining refined and subtle mids and treble.

Our testing also revealed a rare ability at this price to dig out emotion and detail from vocals and instruments, creating a musical experience that really connects with the listener.

In short, we found the WF-C510 to be a brilliant pair of buds with a bargain price tag, despite their somewhat basic plastic construction – especially as they come with several premium features not always found at this price point.

Highlights include multipoint Bluetooth (allowing connection to two devices simultaneously), IPX4 water resistance, and the ability to use each earbud independently.

Sony's Headphones App gives access to EQ settings, with nine different presets. Battery life is solid, with up to 11 hours from the earbuds themselves and another 11 hours from the charging case.

If you're looking for affordable wireless earbuds that deliver excellent sound quality without breaking the bank, this deal on the Sony WF-C510 is certainly worth considering.

Our only caveat is that if you want to aim a little lower, the five-star Earfun Air buds are cheaper at their full £29.99 price at Amazon, though they’re lighter on features and battery life, with no app for customisation.

Double your budget, and you’ve got Sony’s superb five-star WF-C710N buds, which throw in ANC features on top of a rich, full-bodied sound.

At more than twice the price, though, they make the WF-C510 look like a cracking deal for those not fussed about noise cancellation.

MORE:

Read our Sony WF-C510 review

Check out the best budget wireless earbuds you can buy

Portable audio peaked 14 years ago – is it time to come full circle?